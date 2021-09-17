VIDEO: Get A First Look At CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY In Brazil

BroadwayWorld has a first look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY in Brazil, which begins performances today!

Willy Wonka has been isolated in his thoughts and fantasies for years. Go out into the world to seek a pure-hearted successor who can take your place. He launches the search contest for one of five golden tickets randomly placed on his chocolate bars. Each of the winners' strategies for finding tickets will begin to reveal their ways of handling situations and reveal their personalities.

The awarded children, accompanied by a family member, enter the factory, welcomed by their owner, and immerse themselves in a world of the purest fantasy. This tour, through several of the sectors that manufacture and develop their incredible and magical products, will allow the gradual elimination of children who do not have the attributes of values ​​and affection that Willy Wonka saw in himself when he was a child.

Audiences should expect the iconic scenes from the two Fantastic Chocolate Factory movies. It is with great enchantment that the chocolate fountain, the miniaturization laboratory, the squirrel room, the glass elevator that flies over the stage and special effects such as the girl who inflates like a giant blackberry are presented.

Cleto Baccic heads the cast, which also includes Felipe Costa, Davi Martins, Leonardo Freire, Rodrigo Miallaret, Sara Sarres, Isidoro Gubnitsky, Rodrigo Espinosa, Vinícius Spada, Vânia Canto, Lorena Castro, Nina Medeiros, Lanna Moutinho, Guilherme Leal, Agyei Augusto, Pedro Sousa, Sam Sabbá, Giovana Zotti, Arízio Magalhães, Lia Canineu, Aline Serra, Bia Castro, Carla Vazquez, Carol Tanganini, Clarty Galvão, Danilo Martho, Della, Fernanda Biancamano, Guilherme Gonçalves, Ludmillah Anjos, Marco Azevedo, Rafael Pucca, Rodrigo Garcia and Sandro Conte.

The Brazilian version is translated by Mariana Elizabetsky and Victor Mületahler, directed by John Stefaniuk, musical direction by Daniel Rocha, choreographed by Floriano Nogueira, has scenic design by Michael Carnahan, makeup design by Feliciano San Roman and costumes by Ligia Rocha and Marco Pacheco.



Location: Renault Theater

Address: Avenida Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, 411 - Bela Vista

Days and Hours: Fridays at 8:30 pm | Saturdays at 3:30 pm and 8:30 pm | Sundays at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Prices: Tickets range from R$50 to R$310 and can be purchased through the website ticketsforfun.com.br

In order to ensure the safety and health of its public and employees, the event will respect all distancing rules and other health regulations. To access the theater, you will also need proof of vaccination against Covid-19, which can be physical or digital.

For more info visit https://www.cenamusical.com.br/charlie-e-a-fantastica-fabrica-de-chocolate/