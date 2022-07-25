Miguel Besnos Comes to Theatro Sao Pedro This Week



The Musical Évora on July 27th (Wednesday), receives "The Ibero-American Guitar: Recital with Miguel Besnos". The recital takes place in the Foyer Nobre of Theatro São Pedro in a single presentation, at 12:30 pm, with free admission.

The event respects all hygiene and distancing protocols, with a total occupancy of 100 seats. Musical Évora is sponsored by Évora Holding Company, organized by Associação Amigos do Theatro São Pedro and produced by Fundação Theatro São Pedro - an institution linked to Sedac. Wearing a mask is recommended during the event.

About Miguel Besnos

Miguel Besnos holds a Master's degree in Classical Guitar Performance from the Universidad de Alicante (Spain), a Master's degree in Interpretive Practices, a Degree in Music with an Academic Laureate and a Bachelor's Degree in Guitar from UFRGS, where he studied with Prof. Flavia Domingues Alves, Prof. Paulo Inda and Prof. Dr. Daniel Wolff. In 2017, he studied the V Master of Classical Guitar in Alicante, Spain, where he was able to perfect himself in musical interpretation with great names in the world guitar, such as David Russell, Manuel Barrueco, Pepe Romero, Sergio and Odair Ossad, Ignacio Rodes and Fabio Zanon. . He participated in several music festivals in Brazil, such as the Campos do Jordão Winter Festival, the Santa Maria Winter Festival and the UFRGS Guitar Festival, performing masterclasses with musicians such as Eduardo Fernandez, Álvaro Pierri, Paulo Martelli and Franz Halasz . He has been invited to perform solo guitar recitals in various cultural spaces in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, such as the Instituto de Artes da UFRGS, the Instituto Ling, the Sala Álvaro Moreyra, the Teatro Bruno Kiefer at the Casa de Cultura Mario Quintana and the Sala de Música do Multistage at Theatro São Pedro. He works as a concert artist and teacher, currently integrating the faculty of the Technical Course in Music at the Federal Institute of Rio Grande do Sul - Campus Porto Alegre.