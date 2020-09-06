Bamberg Symphony Comes to the Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro

The concert takes place on Thursday 24 September 2020.

Bamberg Symphony will perform at the Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro on Thursday 24 September 2020.

Click here to buy tickets.

Praça Floriano, S/N

20031050

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

The orchestra has received many prizes and awards, among others for its countless record and CD productions. In 2018 Bamberg Symphony was awarded with the German Music Publishers' Association's award for »Best Concert Series«.

The circumstances of its birth make the Bamberg Symphony a mirror of German history. In 1946, ex-members of Prague's German Philharmonic Orchestra met fellow musicians who had likewise been forced to flee their homes by the war and its aftermath. Together they founded the »Bamberg Musicians' Orchestra«, soon after renamed the Bamberg Symphony. Its lineage can be traced back through the Prague Orchestra to the 19th and 18th centuries, so that the Bamberg Symphony's roots reach back to Mahler and Mozart.

