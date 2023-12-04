YÄCHTLEY CRËW Returns to Indian Ranch in July 2024

The performance is on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

YÄCHTLEY CRËW Returns to Indian Ranch in July 2024

Yächtley Crëw, the nation's #1 Yacht Rock Band is coming to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, December 9th at 10:00 AM at Click Here. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $20 through December 15th, while supplies last.

Yächtley Crëw are a seven-piece band who burst onto the California club scene in 2017, selling out countless local venues before exploding into a nationally recognized touring act. The nautical-suited and captain's-hat-clad also known as “The Titans of Soft Rock”, includes lead vocalist Phillip Daniel (Philly Ocean), drummer Rob Jones (Sailor Hawkins), bassist Chaz Ruiz (Baba Buoy), guitarist Thomas Gardner Jr. (Tommy Buoy), backing vocalist Curt Clendenin (Stoney Shores), saxophone/flutist Paul Pate (Pauly Shores) and keyboardist Matt Grossman (Matthew McDonald).

This past year, the septet released their debut six-song EP, Seas the Day via Jimmy Buffett's Mailboat Records. Seas the Day was produced and mixed by Grammy award winning Chris Lord-Alge (Stevie Nicks, Steven Tyler, Keith Urban, Bruce Springsteen, Green Day) and features the band's first original song “S*x on the Beach,” accompanied by a video with a guest appearance by the Access Hollywood & iHeart host, Mario Lopez.

For those uninitiated, Yacht Rock encapsulates the revival of soft rock and Top 40 hits from the late ‘70s to the early ‘80s, which has become a nationwide phenomenon, inspiring fans to dress the part and sing along. Other songs on Seas the Day include fan favorites such as Boz Scaggs' “Lido Shuffle,” Ace's “How Long,” Robbie Dupree's “Steal Away,” the Bee Gees' “How Deep Is Your Love” and all-time Yacht Rock pioneer Christopher Cross' “Ride Like the Wind.” Other songs in the band's set include Toto's “Africa,” Looking Glass' “Brandy” and Rupert Holmes' “Escape (The Piña Colada Song).”

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Jo Dee Messina on June 1st and VOYAGE - CELEBRATING THE MUSIC ON JOURNEY on June 9th. More shows will be announced soon.

 

Tickets for Yächtley Crëw on Thursday, July 25, 2024 go on-sale Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird GA tickets will be available for just $20, December 9th - December 15th. Gates open at 5:30 PM and showtime is 7:00 PM. Tickets are available online atClick HereClick Here, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office.  All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visitClick Here.


