Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater Opens Season With JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN

Performances run May 26 to June 17 at 8 p.m., with previews May 24 & 25, 7:30 p.m.
The 2023 Season at Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater opens with Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis, directed by Sherri Eden Barber. Performances run Tuesdays through Saturdays, May 26 to June 17 at 8 p.m. Preview performances at 7:30 p.m. on May 24 and 25 are discounted and open to the public.
Angel Cruz is a 30-year-old bicycle messenger awaiting trial for the death of the leader of a religious cult. Inside Rikers Island, a terrified Angel is befriended by a charismatic serial killer named Lucius Jenkins. Lucius has found God and been born again and now Angel's life, and the course of his trial, will be changed forever.
Sherri Eden Barber (Director)
Sherri is Artistic Director of Ricochet Collective, and Resident Director of HAMILTON (And Peggy Company). Recent productions: Tiny Beautiful Things with Nia Vardalos (Pasadena Playhouse), To Let Go and Fall (Theater Latté Da), Esperanza Spalding's Emily's D+Evolution (Development on European Tour), Happily After Ever (Ricochet Collective - 59E59, Edinburgh Fringe), good friday (The Flea Theater), Only You Can Prevent Wildfires (Ricochet Collective - Teatro Circulo), Gordy Crashes (Ricochet Collective - IRT), Mr. Landing Takes A Fall (The Flea), Herman Kline's Midlife Crisis (The Beckett), 24 Hour Plays on Broadway with Pablo Schreiber, Laverne Cox, and Melanie Griffith (American Airlines Theatre). Sherri is a recipient of The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Directors Fellowship, a Drama League Directing Fellow, and recipient of the US/UK Exchange Award. RicochetCollective.com | SherriEdenBarber.me
John J. Concado aka Juanjo (Valdez)
Recent Theatre: Romeo y Julieta, starring Lupita Nyong'o (The Public Theater); Anna in the Tropics (Barrington Stage); The Enclave (Rattlestick Theater); The Forest (O'Neill Theater Center); Locusts Have No King (INTAR). Recent Film: Paris is in Harlem (touring festivals now); Orgami; The Rainbow Experiment; 42 Seconds of Happiness; Argentinian Intervention. Recent TV: CBS's "FBI: Most Wanted;" HBO's "The Deuce." Voiceovers, commercials and video games include Red Dead Redemption 2 and Dead Space 3. JohnConcado.com
Shakur Tolliver (Lucius Jenkins)
Shakur has worked with and loves - MCC, Shotgun Players, Blessed Unrest, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Donja R. Love, Reg E. Gaines, Whitney White, and Chisa Hutchinson. Shakur is a 2023 Lucille Lortel award nominee. Instagram: @ss_tolliver / Website: Shakurtolliver.com
Drae Campbell
Drae has a BFA in Theater from The University of Arts in Philadelphia. Theater credits include: The Nosebleed (Lincoln Center Theater-Lortel Nominated, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Co.), Only You Can Prevent Wildfires (Ricochet Collective), Non-Consensual Relationships with Ghosts (La MaMa), My Old Man (Dixon Place), Oph3lia (HERE). TV includes "New Amsterdam," "Bull" and "Dinette" (web series, directed by Shaina Feinberg). Drae has been hosting and curating a queer storytelling show for 9 years called TELL, which is now a SILVER Signal Award-winning podcast of the same name. draecampbell.com
Pedro Gonzalez (Angel)
Pedro is a NYC based actor from Guaynabo, PR. He is a recent graduate of Fordham University's theatre program. New York: Rat (Can't Ignore the Rat). Fordham: Agamemnon (Aulis), Jake (Continuity), Anibal (Cloud Tectonics). pedrogonzalezartist.com
Jessie Cannizzaro (Mary Jane)
Jessie's select theater credits include The Gods of Comedy (The Old Globe), Puffs (New World Stages), Romeo and Juliet (Lincoln Center), The Mysteries (The Flea), and the title role in Hamlet (American Theatre of Actors). Select Film/TV credits include "The Equalizer" (CBS), "Nella the Princess Knight" (Nick Jr.), "Losing It with John Stamos" (Yahoo! Screen), and "Selah and The Spades" (Amazon Studios). Jessie graduated from Swarthmore College, trained at Upright Citizens Brigade, and was a member of Ars Nova's inaugural comedy residency. JessieCannizzaro.com
