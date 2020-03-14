Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater Halts Programming Through April 1

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater has announced that all programming has halted through April 1.

The following statement has been released:

The health and safety of our staff, audiences, and artists is of the utmost importance to Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater. All tickets sales have been suspended until after April 1 and out of concern for the rapidly evolving threat of Coronavirus / COVID-19 the following events have been cancelled.

· Metropolitan Opera Live in HD Broadcast of Der Fliegende Holländer, March 14

· Sea Change Series w/ Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary & WCAI: The Serengeti Rules, March 21

· Community Showcase with Wellfleet Rec. Dept., March 28 & April 4

· Tour of Croatia, September 2020

We are monitoring this situation closely and will provide updates as they are available. If a performance for which you hold tickets has been canceled, we encourage you to apply the value of your tickets toward any future performance at WHAT by calling our box office at (508) 349-9428. You may also request that the value of your ticket be converted to a tax-deductible donation or request a refund.

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater is taking the following precautions for your health and comfort:

We have adopted a sanitizing regimen for surfaces throughout the facility and are increasing the frequency and level of cleaning of the public spaces within the theater

All seats and armrests are being disinfected prior to and following every performance

Hand sanitizer dispensers, disinfecting wipes, and tissues are placed throughout the building

All staff and audience members who are not feeling well or are experiencing flu-like symptoms are encouraged to stay home

We encourage everyone to follow best hygiene practices regarding hand washing, avoiding face touching, and covering sneezes and coughs

Signs regarding proper hygiene practices have been placed in all restrooms of the theater

Our team will continue to implement best practices and CDC recommendations, while staying in close contact with our local health department and colleagues. If you have any questions, please contact us at (508) 349-9428.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You