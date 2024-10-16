Well-Strung Returns To Provincetown Town Hall In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Well-Strung, the New York City based singing string quartet, will make their anticipated return to Provincetown's Town Hall this Halloween Weekend.

The group derives their unique blend of vocals and strings by fusing classical music with the pop music of today. Members Edmund Bagnell (1st violin), Chris Marchant (2nd violin), Daniel Shevlin (cello), and Trevor Wadleigh (viola) have spent their time making new music and touring internationally. Producer and co-founder of the group, Mark Cortale, is thrilled to announce the foursome's return to P-Town for Spooky Bear Weekend on Saturday, November 2 at 7:30 PM for one night only, at Provincetown Town Hall.

Well-Strung established a name for themselves as a string quartet with a modern twist: the group plays universally recognized classical pieces while singing pop music hits from the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, and other pop stars for a uniquely engaging experience. The New York Times has called Well-Strung "A talented quartet of men who sing and play instruments brilliantly fuses pop and classical music from Madonna to Beethoven."

Conceived by Mark Cortale and Christopher Marchant, the foursome formed in 2012 and has since gained international attention. They have been invited to perform at the Vatican in Rome and at a gala for President Obama. Hillary Clinton requested a special performance by Well-Strung after the release of their viral music video Chelsea's Mom. They have also performed on the The Today Show, and live onstage with artists such as Kristin Chenoweth, Neil Patrick Harris, Audra McDonald, Deborah Voigt, and were the opening act for Joe Jonas and his band DNCE at Pride Toronto. They have appeared twice with the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus and co-starred in two Christmas concerts at Town Hall in Manhattan with the New York City Gay Men's Chorus in 2016. The group has received critical acclaim at New York's prestigious Feinstein's/54 Below and well beyond, from the House of Blues in New Orleans to the Leicester Square Theatre in London.

Well-Strung's most recent, third studio album, titled Under The Covers is a celebratory blend of pop hits sung by the group accompanied by respected classical music. The album debuted at #3 on Billboards Classical Chart, and features ten tracks including renditions of Ed SHeeran's Perfect (Feat. Bach) and Queen's Don't Stop Me Now mashed up with the William Tell Overture. Well-Strung's Under The Covers album is available at iTunes or on CD at CDBaby.

Their first music video entitled Mozart Meets Kelly Clarkson initially caught the eye of the national press. BBC Radio host Jo Good called Well-Strung absolutely amazing after their on-air performance and interview for her show. In the States, they've also been called the hottest thing with a bow since Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games by the New York Daily News, and were featured in their first magazine cover spread for Metrosource. For more information, visit www.ptowntownhall.com

