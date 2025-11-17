“Weird Al” Yankovic To Make His Tanglewood Debut In July 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Five-time GRAMMY Award winner “Weird Al” Yankovic will make his Tanglewood debut on Tuesday, July 21, at 7 p.m. as part of the venue’s 2026 Popular Artist Series.

The performance will bring his “BIGGER & WEIRDER” tour to the Koussevitzky Music Shed, marking the comedy icon’s first appearance at the Berkshires music campus. Yankee’s full-production multimedia show features his longtime band, four additional musicians, and a mix of major hits and rarely performed fan favorites. Puddles Pity Party will appear as special guest. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 12, at 10 a.m.

The Popular Artist Series will also include Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit on July 28, with additional artists to be announced throughout the winter and spring. A full schedule for the 2026 Tanglewood summer season—including performances by the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Boston Pops, and Tanglewood Music Center fellows—will be released in late January, with tickets available in early March.

ABOUT “WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC

“Weird Al” Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist in history and a five-time GRAMMY Award winner. He is widely known for his parodies of major artists including Madonna, Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift, Queen, U2, and Lady Gaga. His hits include “Amish Paradise,” “Eat It,” “Like a Surgeon,” “Smells Like Nirvana,” “Word Crimes,” and the platinum-selling “White & Nerdy.” His 2014 release Mandatory Fun remains the only comedy album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Yankovic’s global touring history includes appearances at Radio City Music Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks, Carnegie Hall, Wolf Trap, the Kennedy Center, and Madison Square Garden. He co-wrote and produced the 2022 Emmy-winning biopic WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, starring Daniel Radcliffe.

ABOUT PUDDLES PITY PARTY

Puddles Pity Party is a 7-foot-tall clown known for his powerful vocal performances, with over 900,000 YouTube subscribers and sold-out engagements at venues such as the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, London’s Soho Theatre, and Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. His collaborations include appearances with Eric Idle, Nick Offerman, Jack Black, Maynard James Keenan, and Primus.

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Tanglewood.org is the official site for all Tanglewood tickets. Public sales for “Weird Al” Yankovic’s performance begin Friday, December 12, at 10 a.m.

The Tanglewood Box Office at the Linde Center will be open December 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for in-person ticket sales for Popular Artist Series concerts and TLI winter and spring events.

Tickets may also be purchased by calling 888-266-1200 (Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., and Saturday, 12:30–4:30 p.m.) or at the Symphony Hall Box Office during regular hours.

All tickets for Popular Artist concerts will be delivered via Mobile Delivery or held at the Box Office to help protect consumers from third-party ticket resale practices.