Weeklong Filmmaking Classes For Kids Available This Summer Through FC Academy

Filmmakers Collaborative popular FC Academy is back to help middle and high school students explore the world of professional filmmaking. This summer FC Academy will host nearly 30 classes in filmmaking and stop-motion animation in towns across Massachusetts. The weeklong classes guide students every step of the way as they write, shoot, and edit a short film. At the end of the week the students have their very own movie which will be eligible to be shown at the Boston International Kids Film Festival in November 2022. Registration is now open at filmmakerscollab.org.

"Our classes are constantly improving and expanding, which means we can create more opportunities for kids to learn about the art of filmmaking," said Laura Azevedo, Executive Director of Filmmakers Collaborative. "Many students come in with little-to-no experience and by the end of the week they have something that they can proudly share with their friends and family. It is always inspiring to see the students return year after year and build upon their skillset and passion and then go on to one day pursue a career in the film industry."

Through these weeklong in-person programs, students will learn the basics of scriptwriting, storyboard sketching, character development, improvisation, and camera skills for filmmaking. As a group, students will write, shoot, and edit a film in a genre of their choosing, all in a fun and exciting environment. Each child learns the ins and outs of professional editing software to expertly craft their vision into a film.

The stop-motion animation classes give students the opportunity to learn the principles of Animation. Allowing full creativity, students also create their own film by the end of the program using objects found in their very own homes and brought to class. Students who participate in the Stop-Motion Animation classes will need to bring their own smart device with a camera and access to the free app Stop-Motion Studio.

All summer filmmaking programs will run from 9AM to 3PM with the exception of Newton (8AM - 1PM). All summer stop-motion animation programs will run from 9AM to 3PM with the exception of Wakefield (1PM - 4PM). Registration for the summer programs are now available at filmmakerscollab.org.