WHICH SIDE? A PROTEST MUSIC TEACH-OUT Returns To Lizard Lounge With New Artists in September

Which Side?: A Protest Music Teach-Out will return to the Lizard Lounge in Cambridge, MA, on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, with six guest artists joining the series.

Organized by local producers Joyce Linehan, Jon Lupfer, and author James Sullivan, the series explores protest music in performance and conversation, drawing from Sullivan’s book Which Side Are You On?: 20th Century American History in 100 Protest Songs while incorporating contemporary originals and covers.

The evening will feature performances by Haasan Barclay, David Champagne (Treat Her Right), Ezra Furman, Bob Pernice, Veronica Robles, and Ryan Walsh (Hallelujah the Hills), each performing one song inspired by Sullivan’s book and one of their own. They will be backed by house band The Paid Protesters, led by Ed Valauskas with Paul Buckley, Magen Tracy, and Mike Oram.

In addition to the music, audiences can expect commentary from Sullivan and a short panel discussion to close the 90-minute show. Admission is pay-what-you-want, with proceeds supporting the musicians and event staff; any additional funds will benefit nonprofits working for intellectual freedom.

“Boston’s close-knit music community is coming together beautifully and doing something very special in this one-of-a-kind series,” said Sullivan. “The audiences have been visibly moved, and I know the musicians are feeling rewarded. I couldn’t be more honored to host.”

Event Details

Date/Time: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. (doors at 6:30)

Venue: Lizard Lounge, 1667 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA

Admission: Pay-what-you-want (21+ only). Reservations at lizardloungelub.com.