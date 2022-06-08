WAM Theatre Presents A MisCast Cabaret

Producing Artistic Director Kristen van Ginhoven, Managing Director Molly Merrihew, and the WAM team will present a special one-night-only benefit cabaret at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, MA. hosted by Tony Award and Drama Desk Nominee Jayne Atkinson (House of Cards, Criminal Minds, Bluff City Law). WAM invites the community to join us in celebration on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 7:30pm for A MisCast Cabaret-a performance to support WAM Theatre's Education and Community Engagement programs-empowering and uplifting women and girls. Tickets are on sale now.



In this MisCast Cabaret, WAM artists, accompanied by live musicians, will perform favorite Broadway songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. In line with WAM's mission, the event provides a fun way to question traditional gender roles - while singing along. Audiences can expect to hear their favorite songs from The Sound of Music, Hamilton, Follies, Gypsy, A Chorus Line, City of Angels, Fun Home, Fiddler on the Roof, Pirates of Penzance, and more.



"All of us at WAM are looking forward to this celebratory night out," said Producing Artistic Director Kristen van Ginhoven. " We are eager to gather live with our Berkshire Community for a one night only joyful and moving celebration of our resilience in making our way through this pandemic."



WAM's MisCast Cabaret brings together a dynamic ensemble of local musical theatre performers, including actors from previous WAM Theatre shows: Kyle Boatwright (Bright Half Life), Jasmine Rochelle Goodspeed (Kamloopa), Wendy Welch (ROE), KD McTeigue (The New Galileos, ROE), Tom Truss (The Thanksgiving Play), Alika Hope (The New Galileos), Molly Parker Myers (The Thanksgiving Play), and host Jayne Atkinson (ANN). They will be joined on stage by Craig Pinder (West End's Mamma Mia! and Fiddler on the Roof, as well as the original company of Les Misérables), Lynn Festa (former WAM Board of Directors), and Berkshire musicians Bob Shepherd and Daniel Broad.



"At a time of immense turbulence, WAM's MisCast Cabaret will be a joyful space to celebrate the transformative potential of live performance," says Associate Artistic Director Talya Kingston. "All the featured singers will tell stories from their own casting experiences and then will sing songs that speak to their hearts. In this way, it fits in with our 2022 season of dynamic stories of people defying expectations and stereotypes and stepping into power in unexpected ways."



"I'm thrilled by the evening Kristen and Talya have put together, and I know it's going to be a wonderful night out," said Managing Director Molly Merrihew. "The talent of our artists here in the Berkshires is immense, and I'm excited to see these actors perform songs meaningful to them, as we gather to create more opportunities for women and girls here in Berkshire County."



The MisCast Cabaret will be performed at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center (14 Castle Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230) at 7:30pm on Thursday, July 7th. In line with WAM's accountability work patrons are able to pick their price point and their seat with sliding-scale ticket prices ranging from $50-$250. For tickets and more information visit wamtheatre.com/miscast.



This special performance is underwritten by Arwen Lowbridge and Mike Lane, Ellen Ring, and Hannelore Voness. WAM is also grateful for the support of the MisCast Benefit Committee that includes Carolyn Butler, Nina Keneally, Karen Richards, and Wendy Welch.