WAITRESS Begins Performances At North Shore Music Theatre In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) has announced the casting of Christine Dwyer and Matt DeAngelis as Jenna and Earl in the upcoming production of WAITRESS set to start performances on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 and playing through Sunday, June 15, 2025. Full casting and production information will be announced in May.

“We are thrilled to announce the casting of Massachusetts natives Christine Dwyer and Matt DeAngelis in our upcoming production of Waitress,” said Bill Hanney, NSMT's owner and producer. “Knowing this Broadway power-couple grew up on the North Shore and both are connected by a shared love of attending North Shore Music Theatre shows as kids will make for a fascinating homecoming story and will bring a unique energy to this beautiful production we are working on.”

Christine Dwyer and Matt DeAngelis' love story has been a lifetime-in-the-making. Both hailing from Boston's North Shore, they started crossing paths professionally in NYC in 2010 and finally connected as friends in 2015. They soon realized they grew up just minutes from each other. They knew the same families, attended the same pre-school, and even went to the same parties without ever knowing each other. Married since 2018, the talented duo has toured together in Waitress and often performs together in concerts around the country and co-own and operate The Working Studio, teaching contemporary techniques to the new generation of musical theater. They are also still connected to the North Shore as the official acting coaches of the Noel Smith Voice Studio in Lynnfield.

Christine Dwyer, a Lynnfield native, found her love of live theatre while attending shows with her mother at North Shore Music Theatre in the ‘90s. Christine has marked more than 1,000 performances as Elphaba in the smash hit musical Wicked, both on Broadway and touring across the United States. She has also been seen in the National Tours of RENT (Maureen), Finding Neverland (Sylvia), and Waitress (Jenna), as well as on the NBC Live version of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Boxford native Matt DeAngelis is returning to the North Shore Music Theatre stage having performed as a Turkey Boy in the 1994 production of A Christmas Carol. Matt has been seen on Broadway in Hair (Woof), Waitress (Earl) and in the ensemble of the recent Broadway production of Swept Away. He has also been seen touring nationally and internationally in productions of Waitress (Earl), Hair (Woof), American Idiot and Once (Svec) and can be seen in the stage production of Waitress starring Sara Bareilles currently streaming on MAX.

Composed by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (“Love Song,” “Brave”), WAITRESS follows Jenna, a talented pie-maker with big dreams but trapped in a troubled marriage while working at a small-town diner. Filled with friendship and the thrill of a new romance, WAITRESS, a heartfelt musical adaptation of the beloved film by Adrienne Shelly, features a book by Jessie Nelson. Bareilles' heartfelt score features modern classics like “She Used To Be Mine,” “What Baking Can Do,” and “Opening Up.”

Tickets for WAITRESS start are $75 - $95. Performances are June 3 – June 15, 2025, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. Group discounts are available for purchases of 10 or more tickets. Kids 4 - 18 save 50% at all performances. $25 Student Rush tickets are available. For tickets and information call 978-232-7200, visit www.nsmt.org, or visit the box office in person at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

The 2025 mainstage season will continue with The Wizard Of Oz (July 8 - 20), Grease (August 12 - 24), Rent (September 16 - 28), The Cher Show (October 21 - November 2), and will conclude with the annual production of A Christmas Carol (December 4 – 21). Children's Shows will include How I Became a Pirate & Seussical Kids (April 12 & 13), Beetlejuice, Jr (April 12 & 13), Finding Nemo, Jr. (July 25 & 26), and Footloose: School Edition (August 22).

Comments