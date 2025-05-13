 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Watch the Teaser Trailer for EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND

The new Peter Ellenstein-directed production of Richard Hellesen's play will run from June 3 through June 8.

By: May. 13, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.




Watch the new teaser trailer for Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground at New Los Angeles Repertory. The new Peter Ellenstein-directed production of Richard Hellesen's play will run from June 3 through June 8.

Tony Award® winner John Rubinstein stars in a one-man tour de force about the five-star President who put people over party. Only 7 performances!



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

TFCA Image

Best Costume Design - Live Standings

Paul Tazewell - Death Becomes Her - 22%
Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 13%
Gregg Barnes - BOOP! The Musical - 8%
Vote Now!

Videos