Video: Watch the Teaser Trailer for EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND

Watch the new teaser trailer for Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground at New Los Angeles Repertory. The new Peter Ellenstein-directed production of Richard Hellesen's play will run from June 3 through June 8.

Tony Award® winner John Rubinstein stars in a one-man tour de force about the five-star President who put people over party. Only 7 performances!

