Video: THE WIZARD OF OZ at North Shore Music Theatre First Look

Get a first look at video of the cast of THE WIZARD OF OZ playing at North Shore Music Theatre in action! The production runs through July 20, 2025.

Playing Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit nsmt.org, or visit the box office at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

Click your Ruby Slippers three times and step into the enchanting world of Oz with this dazzling all-new production of THE WIZARD OF OZ. Follow Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, and Toto too —as they embark on a whimsical journey to the Emerald City seeking to find their heart's desires with the help of the mysterious Wizard of Oz. Filled with the beloved songs from the iconic 1939 MGM film, the score including "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," “Merry Old Land of Oz,” and "Follow the Yellow Brick Road." This twister of a tale of friendship, courage, and self-discovery is brought to life with dazzling costumes, captivating choreography, and spellbinding performances.