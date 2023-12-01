Video: Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Scenic Design for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL

The show opens on December 6, 2023, and runs until January 21, 2024.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of a world-premiere musical.

 

In this exclusive sneak peek, Arnulfo Maldonado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical scenic designer, Lortel Award winner, and Tony Award nominee (A Strange Loop), shares his inspiration for bringing the visual world of the LA neighborhood of Boyle Heights to life in the Loeb Drama Center.

Check out the video below!


"Boyle Heights is beautifully canvassed, with all of these hand painted murals from the eighties and nineties...I spent a lot of time looking at those artists and discovering their work."

 

Tickets from $35 are available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/RealWomenHaveCurves. Discounts are available to students and ticket-buyers under age 25, Blue Star families, EBT cardholders, seniors, Harvard faculty and staff, and others. More information at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/PlanYourVisit.

 

***

ABOUT REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

 

Twenty years after the award-winning film “showed Latinas they can love themselves, no matter their size” (Pop Sugar), the theater that premiered Waitress and Jagged Little Pill brings to the stage an empowering story that explores the immigrant experience, friendship, and big dreams. Created by an award-winning team of Latine artists, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is a show that celebrates living life out loud.

 

Summer 1987, Boyle Heights, Los Angeles. After eighteen years under the roof of her immigrant parents, Ana is ready to spread her wings. Her dreams of college and a career in New York City are bursting at the seams, but her family’s expectations would keep her home, working at their garment factory. Is it worth sacrificing the dreams of her family, who have sacrificed everything for her? Based on the play by Josefina López that inspired the iconic hit film, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is an empowering new show that explores life’s unexpected curves.

 

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Arrabal, Ain’t Too Proud, Jersey Boys), this world-premiere musical features a book by award-winning playwright Lisa Loomer (Roe; The Waiting Room; Girl, Interrupted) with additional material by Nell Benjamin and an original score by Grammy-winning recording artist Joy Huerta (from world-renowned Mexican pop duo Jesse&Joy) and Fred Ebb Award winner Benjamin Velez (Kiss My Aztec). Music supervision is by Nadia GiGiallonaro (Waitress, Pippin).

 

Lucy Godínez (she/her) leads the A.R.T. production as Ana, with Shelby Acosta (she/her) as Prima Flaca, Satya Chávez (they/she/he) as Izel, Florencia Cuenca (she/ella) as Estela, Carla Jimenez as Pancha, Justina Machado (she/her) as Carmen, Edward Padilla (he/him) as Raúl, Jennifer Sánchez(she/her) as Rosalí, Sandra Valls (she/her) as Prima Fulvia, and Yvette González-Nacer (she/her) as Mrs. Wright. Mason Reeves (he/him) joins the cast as Henry Cole.

The ensemble includes Shadia Fairuz (she/her), Elisa Galindez (she/ella), Michael Keyloun (he/him), Christopher M. Ramirez (he/him), and Arusi Santi(he/him). Amy Lizardo (she/her), Kayla Quiroz (she/her), and Gus Stuckey (he/they) are offstage swings. Sage (they/them) is Henry Cole standby.

Trujillo and DiGiallonardo are joined on the Real Women Have Curves creative team by scenic designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designers Wilberth Gonzalez and Paloma Young, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Walter Trarbach, video designer Hana S. Kim, and hair, wig, and makeup designer Krystal Balleza. Orchestrations are by Bill Sherman & Cian McCarthy with arrangements by DiaGiallonardo, Huerta, and Velez.Roberto Sinha is the music director. Emi Lirman is associate director, Liz Ramos is associate choreographer, and Alex Crosby is associate music director.

 

Molly Meg Legal is the production stage manager and is joined by assistant stage managers Alfredo Macias and Cate Agis. Casting is by X Casting / Victor Vazquez , CSA and Duncan Stewart. Casting associate Patrick Maravilla.


