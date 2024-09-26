Video: First Look at MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at North Shore Music Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT)'s production of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET featuring the music of Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley. The jukebox musical will rock the NSMT stage through Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Set on December 4, 1956, when a twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET brings that legendary December night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal, and celebrations that is both poignant and funny. Audiences will relive the era with an incredible score of rock 'n' roll, gospel, R&B, and country hits, performed live onstage by world-class actors and musicians. Showcased hit songs include "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "Walk the Line," "Sixteen Tons," "Who Do You Love?," "Great Balls of Fire," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Hound Dog," and more.

The Tony Award-nominated musical features a book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutux based on an original concept by Floyd Mutux and inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET stars Noah Barnes as Elvis Presley, Blake Burgess as Johnny Cash, Brandon Fillette as Jerry Lee Lewis, and Sam Sherwood as Carl Perkins. Joining the quartet will be Joe Bentley (Brother Jay), Stephen Blauch (Fluke), Zach Cossman (Sam Phillips), and Hailie Lucille (Dyanne).

Completing the 12-member cast will be Jonathan Acorn as the Offstage Understudy for Jerry Lee Lewis, Chris Coffey as the Offstage Understudy for Brother Jay and Fluke, Margaret Dudasik as the Offstage Understudy for Dyanne, and Chance Michael Wall as the Offstage Understudy for Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, and Sam Phillips.

The creative team for MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET includes Greg Santos (Direction and Choreography), Sam Sherwood (Music Direction), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Travis M. Grant (Original Costume Design), Jose Santiago (Lighting Design), Alex Berg (Sound Design), Rachel Padula-Shuflet (Wig and Hair Design), Stephen MacDonald (Production Stage Manager), Chance Michael Wall (Assistant Director), and Dakotah Wiley-Horan (Assistant Stage Manager).

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer / Casting Director).

Tickets for MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET start at $70. Performances are September 24– October 6, evening performances on Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, and matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. Kids 4 - 18 save 50% at all performances. $25 Student Rush tickets are available. Group rates are available when purchasing 10 or more tickets. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit www.nsmt.org, or visit the box office in person at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

North Shore Music Theatre's 2024 musical season will continue with Titanic The Musical (October 29–November 10) and the 35th Anniversary Production of A Christmas Carol starring David Coffee (December 5 - 22).

