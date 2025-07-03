Video: Behind the Scenes of FUZZY at Barrington Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Barrington Stage Company will be presenting the world premiere of fuzzy (July 8 - July 27), with book & lyrics by Jeff Talbott (The Submission) and music & lyrics by Will Van Dyke (Writing Kevin Taylor), directed by Ellie Heyman (Space Dogs). Get a behind the scenes look at the musical here!

fuzzy is a little musical about all the big things - how we take care of each other and, in doing so, take care of ourselves, even if you are just a little fuzzy puppet. fuzzy stars John Cariani, Cass Morgan, and Teddy Yudain.

Fuzzy says, "Here's the truth. You can trust me, this thing is literally named after me. It's a musical about my mother." While Muzzy, his mom says, "It's a musical about my child." Learn more from the company here!