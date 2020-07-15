Varla Jean Merman & Judy Gold Premiere Duo Show in P-Town Alongside Varla's New Solo Show SUPERSPREADER

Producer Mark Cortale has announced the opening of two shows for summer-long runs in Provincetown, starting this month. First, drag comedy legend Varla Jean Merman premiered her new comedy show Superspreader on July 9 which will run until September 12 poolside at the Crown & Anchor, featuring Gerald Goode at the piano. Hot on its (high) heels, Emmy Award-winning comedian and writer Judy Gold and Norton Award winning longtime Provincetown favorite Varla Jean Merman bring the P-Town debut of new duo comedy The Judy & Varla Show to the Crown & Anchor's outdoor poolside stage from July 15 through September 9. The show, which premiered at Boston's Huntington Theatre Company last October, features Gerald Goode at the piano. For tickets and information, please visit onlyatthecrown.com or call 508-487-1430.

As a preview of what to expect from these two new hilarious P-Town summer comedy offerings: Varla Jean Merman in Superspreader: Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 9:00 PM. In her own words, Varla Jean Merman is a superspreader...of good cheer! The daffy, disinfected diva is socially distant but emotionally close as she tries to rally the troops through this Covid cabaret. She's like Joey Heatherton...in Bob Hope's body. New songs and new videos, but that classic cheery Varla charm that tries to find the silver lining...even in a worldwide pandemic.

The Judy and Varla Show, Wednesday's at 9:00 PM: Hilarious comic Judy Gold and international chanteuse Varla Jean Merman have realized they have a lot in common: They both are 6'2", which is 6'8" in high heels...if Judy would ever wear them. They both played clarinet in marching band during high school...which was the 6 worst years of Varla's life. And they both can make an audience roar with laughter. Come see this fabulous odd couple join forces and show the world that laughter truly is the best medicine.

Judy Gold has previously appeared in Boston at the Huntington in 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother and Judy Gold is Mommy Queerest. She has had stand-up specials on HBO, Comedy Central, and Logo. She has written and starred in two critically acclaimed, Off Broadway hit shows: The Judy Show - My Life as a Sitcom (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination) and 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother (GLAAD Media Award, Outstanding NY Theater; Drama Desk Award nominations). Ms. Gold received rave reviews as Gremio in The Public Theater's all-female production of The Taming of The Shrew for Shakespeare in the Park. She also co-starred in Clinton! The Musical and Disaster! The Musical Off Broadway. She has appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and has recurring roles on Netflix's "Friends from College" and "Search Party" on TBS. She can also be seen on the Showtime series "I'm Dying Up Here." Ms. Gold was featured in the series "Crisis in Six Scenes" on Amazon and also appears on the web series "The Other F Word" on Amazon Prime. Other recent television appearances include guest-starring roles on "Broad City," "Louie," "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "The Jim Gaffigan Show," "Inside Amy Schumer," "Difficult People," "30 Rock," and "Two Broke Girls." She won two Emmy Awards for writing and producing on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show." Ms. Gold has made numerous appearances on "The Steve Harvey Show," "The View," "The Today Show," and "The Wendy Williams Show." She has written for The New York Times, The Huffington Post, and CNN.com. She is the host of the hit podcast "Kill Me Now" on iTunes. You can find her on JudyGold.com or follow her on twitter: @jewdygold.

Jeffery Roberson, aka Varla Jean Merman, starred in the new musical Lucky Guy opposite Leslie Jordan at the Little Shubert Theatre in New York prompting The New York Times to rave: "If Carol Burnett and Harvey Korman had stood in front of the right pair of funhouse mirrors, they might have resembled Ms. Merman and Mr. Jordan in stature as well as comedic talent." Mr. Roberson appeared in the feature films Girls Will Be Girls 2012 and Varla Jean and the Mushroomheads. He also played the title role of Giancarlo Menotti's opera The Medium in New York at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theatre. Mr. Roberson guest starred as Varla Jean on "Ugly Betty" in the final season of the show and was featured on season 5 of Bravo's "Project Runway" as the winning model for the show's drag challenge. He played the role of Mary Sunshine in the revival of Chicago on Broadway, and also made his network television debut on "All My Children" in the recurring role of lady of the evening Rosemary Chicken. He shared the Outfest Film Festival Best Actor Award and the Aspen HBO Film Festival Best Actress Award with his co-stars Jack Plotnick and Clinton Leupp for his featured performance in the cult classic film Girls Will Be Girls (Sundance 2003) directed by Richard Day. Mr. Roberson also appeared at the Long Wharf Theatre in The Mystery of Irma Vep directed by Michael Wilson, performing the roles originally made famous by Charles Ludlam. In 2010, he received the Elliot Norton Award for Best Musical Performance in The Phantom of the OPRAH. He returned to Boston in the fall of 2011 to star as Mother Superior in SpeakEasy Stage Company's production of The Divine Sister by Charles Busch. As Varla Jean, Mr. Roberson has filled cabarets and concert halls across the world including the Sydney Opera House, Carnegie Hall, New York's The Public Theater, London's Soho Theatre, and LA's Renberg Theatre. He wrote and starred in the short "Improve Your History with Varla Jean: Stonewall," for the launch of the MTV's television network Logo, and was also seen in their "One Night Standup: Dragtastic" special.

