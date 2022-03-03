VIDEO: First Look At The Lyric Stag's THE BOOK OF WILL

The Book of Will, by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Lyric Stage Artistic Director, Courtney O'Connor is an intimate backstage pass about a group of friends (Shakespeare's nearest and dearest in this case) who make the impossible happen and forever change the way great works of the theater are preserved for generations to come. Get a first look at the cast in action!

Seven years after the death of Shakespeare, a small group of unexpected heroes with no money, resources, or experience come together to compile what would become Shakespeare's First Folio. This rapid fire and buoyant play tells the story of those who knew Shakespeare best as they fight to collect 37 of his plays into one volume against all odds. Their translation of words from the stage to the page would forever change theater and literature.

Performances begin Friday, February 25 and run through Sunday, March 27. Press Performance is Sunday, February 27 at 3pm.

Featuring a cast of Boston stage favorites and newcomers to the Lyric Stage including Ed Hoopman*, Joshua Wolf Coleman*, Will McGarrahan*, Shani Farrell, Sarah Newhouse*, Scot Colford, Grace Experience*, Lewis D. Wheeler*, Hector Toledo Jr., and Fred Sullivan Jr*.

Scenic Design is by Janie E. Howland**, Costume Design by Elisabetta Polito**, Lighting Design by Christopher Brusberg, and Sound Design by Elizabeth Cahill.

In an effort to integrate live theater into the lives of all residents of Greater Boston, Lyric Stage offers multiple options including $30 Under 35, advanced Student Tickets, Senior Tickets, and partnerships with MassWIC and EBT Cardholders that allow audiences to visit as often as they like. More information at: https://www.lyricstage.com/tickets/lyric-for-all/

Five Dollar Fridays-On Friday, February 25, Lyric Stage offers Five Dollar Friday which makes tickets affordable for all for $5 each. There will be a limited number of $5 tickets available for sale with code SHAKESFIVE.