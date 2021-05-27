VIDEO: Barrington Stage's WHO COULD ASK FOR ANYTHING MORE? and CHESTER BAILEY Begin Rehearsals

Julianne Boyd, Artistic Director of Barrington Stage, has provided an update on the upcoming season. She announced in a new video that two upcoming productions have officially entered rehearsals, including Who Could Ask For Anything More? and Chester Bailey.

Who Could Ask For Anything More?

Celebrate one of the greatest composers of the 20th Century. From "I Got Rhythm" to "Embraceable You" to "Summertime," George Gershwin's soaring, glorious music will lift your spirits and warm your hearts. Featuring a cast of stellar Broadway singers, this delightful concert will have you asking yourself "Who Could Ask for Anything More?"

June 10-July 3

Tickets and information: https://secure.barringtonstageco.org/overview/gershwin

Chester Bailey

In a stateside hospital at the close of World War II, a young man recovers from catastrophic injuries. Or so the doctors have told him. But Chester Bailey denies what's happened to him has actually happened, which is how he comes under the care of Dr. Philip Cotton. Older, wounded in his own ways, Cotton is charged with leading Chester back to reality. The journey is not what either man expected. Chester Bailey stars real-life father and son, Tony Award-winner Reed Birney (The Humans, House of Cards) and Ephraim Birney (Gotham, The Americans), as doctor and patient.

June 18-July 3

Tickets and information: https://secure.barringtonstageco.org/overview/chesterbailey