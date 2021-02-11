Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
UMass Amherst Presents CURRENT | UNDERCURRENT  Virtual Show & Curators Talk

The event will take place February 12, 2021 - 12:00 - 12:30 p.m. with Linda Griggs and Savona Bailey-McClain.

Feb. 11, 2021  

Through icons, photography, sound art installation, and abstracted representational painting, Current | Undercurrent, addresses the anxiety surrounding the country's ongoing crises and the unresolved issues that allowed them to manifest. The show's subjects move from the general to the specific as it takes for its organizing principle the four key points that then President-elect Biden vowed to address on his first day in office: the pandemic, racial justice, climate change, and the economy.

Pilar Agoyo, Roberta Atabaigi, Linda Byrne, Patricia Fabricant, Doloros Gull, David Frye, Allen Hansen, Frederick Hayes, Lisa Levy,Pamela Longobardi, Stephen Mallon, Christina Marsh, Steve Mumford, Sharilyn Neidhardt, Katarra Peterson, Duke Riley,

UMASS AMHERST - HAMPDEN GALLERY

Virtual Show is Live - February 1st - May 14, 2021

Free Tickets to Curator Talk

Zoom Event: February 12, 2021 - 12:00 - 12:30 p.m. with Linda Griggs and Savona Bailey-McClain


