Total Strangers and More to Perform At The Spire Center In Plymouth

The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts has revealed three new shows. South-Shore band Total Strangers will perform on June 6, award-winning Texas guitar slinger and multi-instrumentalist Carolyn Wonderland will play on June 7, and the beloved Magical Mystery Doors are set to unveil their new show Zeppelin Reimagined on July 26.

Total Strangers is a high energy 5 piece band from South Shore Massachusetts. Playing music for all ages, they are sure to impress guests with their ability to jump genres and mash up influences while keeping a completely unique sound. They've got relatable originals and funky classics that will have audiences singing along. It is fronted by the sibling duo Pat & Mal Fey and backed by a group of powerhouse musicians featuring Brendan Dillon on drums, Chris Heine on bass, and Ben Bass on lead guitar.

Carolyn Wonderland's music includes a bold mix of timeless original songs and reinventions of some of her favorites, ranging from blistering electric blues to deep, heartfelt ballads to cosmic country to soulful Tex-Mex. Every song is fueled by Wonderland's forceful yet melodic Texas-flavored guitar work and her full-throated, heart-on-her-sleeve vocals. She's recorded ten previous albums under her own name, including four produced by famed musician Ray Benson, founder of multiple Grammy-winning band Asleep At The Wheel. Wonderland, who spent the last three years as lead guitarist in John Mayall's Blues Breakers, now joins the Alligator Records family as the first female guitar hero in the label's storied 50-year history. Her spine-chilling, soul-deep singing matches her guitar prowess note for note.

From the creators of Magical Mystery Doors comes Zeppelin Reimagined. With their dynamic stage presence, LED visuals, and fresh interpretations of Led Zeppelin classics, Zeppelin Reimagined promises a sensory experience that brings these legendary songs to life like never before. They are not just another Led Zeppelin tribute band; they are a groundbreaking experience that merges the timeless power of classic rock with the cutting-edge technology of today. Their performances are a perfect blend of the old and the new, honoring the legendary hits while introducing unexpected twists and modern interpretations. Whether it's a new spin on a beloved classic or a visual display that brings the music to life in a whole new way, Zeppelin Reimagined delivers an experience that is as exhilarating as it is nostalgic.

Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Lisa Bastoni on Reckoners on March 7, Anthony Geraci & The Boston Blues All Stars on March 8, The Shady Roosters on March 9, Say Darling on March 13, Lenny Clarke on March 14, Draw the Line on 15, Kerri Powers on March 20, and Selwyn Birchwood on March 21.

Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, March 8, at 6:00 a.m. at . The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

