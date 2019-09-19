Tickets For The National Tour Of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF On Sale This Monday

Broadway In Boston is pleased to announce that tickets for the Boston engagement of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof will go on sale this Monday, September 23, 2019. FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will play the Emerson Colonial Theatre March 24 - April 5 as part of the Lexus 2019-2020 Broadway In Boston Season

Tickets for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF can be purchased through an authorized ticket seller found only at www.BroadwayInBoston.com or by calling (888) 616-0272.

Tickets will also be sold directly at the Emerson Colonial Theatre Box Office, 106 Boylston Street, Boston, MA beginning Monday, September 23rd. Season Subscribers interested in tickets should call Broadway In Boston directly at 1-866-523-7469. For groups of 10+ please call Broadway In Boston Group Sales directly at 617-482-8616 or email Groups@BroadwayInBoston.com.

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony Award-winner Joseph Stein, and Pulitzer Prize- winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, Fiddler on the Roof is directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific, The King and I); choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter; inspired by the original choreography of Jerome Robbins; and has musical direction by Ted Sperling.

Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including "To Life (L'Chaim!)," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Sunrise Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "Tradition."

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

Fiddler on the Roof has scenic design by Michael Yeargan (Tony Award-nominee, The King and I), costume design by Catherine Zuber (Tony Award-winner, The King and I), lighting design by Donald Holder (Tony Award-nominee, The King and I), sound design by Scott Lehrer (Tony Award-winner, South Pacific), and hair and wig design by Tom Watson.

For more information, please visit www.BroadwayInBoston.com or www.Fiddlermusical.com





