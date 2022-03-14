Three Dog Night Will Return To Indian Ranch in July

Rock legends Three Dog Night will perform at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Sunday, July 24, 2022 as part of the Mike's Hard Lemonade Summer Concert Series. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, March 19 at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. The Insiders Club Presale will take place this Thursday, March 17 from 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through March 25th for just $37.50.

Legendary band, THREE DOG NIGHT, now in its 5th decade, claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets than THREE DOG NIGHT.

THREE DOG NIGHT hits weave through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials or in major motion pictures -- songs like "Mama Told Me (Not To Come)", "Joy to the World", "Black and White", "Shambala" and "One" serve to heighten our emotions and crystallize THREE DOG NIGHT's continuing popularity.

This Grammy-nominated band is not content resting on its legacy alone. Always working to expand its audience, THREE DOG NIGHT has embraced and been embraced by 21st century music technology. New and existing fans buy THREE DOG NIGHT's music on iTunes as well as at record stores. In fact, releases from this decade alone have sold well over a million copies.

THREE DOG NIGHT also pushed boundaries by recording with the London Symphony Orchestra, giving fans new and old a chance to experience its dynamic performances of the hits as well as several new songs. The project, recorded at the famous Abbey Road studios in London and released to coincide with the band's 35th Anniversary, added exciting new orchestral arrangements to THREE DOG NIGHT's Signature Sound.

THREE DOG NIGHT maintains an aggressive, year-round touring schedule of over 90 dates a year, performing their hit filled concerts for generation-spanning audiences. The band's now-famous name refers to native Australian hunters in the outback who huddled with their dogs for warmth on cold nights; the coldest being a "three dog night".

Boasting chart and sales records that are virtually unmatched in popular music, THREE DOG NIGHT had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including 3 #1 singles, 11 Top 10's, 18 straight Top 20's, 7 million-selling singles and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold LPs. The hits appeared on best selling charts in all genres (pop, rock and country). Their records continue to sell around the world, reaching beyond the borders of the U.S. into Japan, Canada, Holland, England, Germany, Spain and elsewhere. Tens of millions of THREE DOG NIGHT records have been sold through the years.

Created in 1968 by Danny Hutton, THREE DOG NIGHT recorded the music of the best (and mostly undiscovered) new songwriters of their time including Harry Nilsson, Randy Newman, Elton John, Laura Nyro, Paul Williams and Hoyt Axton among many others. The group's eclectic taste, combined with their ability to recognize and record hits in a unique, distinctive and appealing style, resulted in THREE DOG NIGHT dominating the charts for years.

Marking over 50 years on the road, THREE DOG NIGHT continues to grow its fan base by keeping up a full schedule of concerts at theatres, performing arts centers, fairs, festivals, corporate events, and casinos. Since 1986, the band has performed over 2,500 shows including two Super Bowls.

Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2022 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com/memberships.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Already on sale are concerts with Trace Adkins on June 5th, The Outlaws on June 11th, The Mavericks on June 19th, Michael Franti & Spearhead on July 2nd, Get The Led Out on July 8th, Scotty McCreery on July 9th, The Pike Hairfest on July 30th, TESLA on July 31st, and ABBA The Concert on August 12th. More shows will be announced soon.



Tickets for Three Dog Night on Sunday, July 24, 2022 go on-sale Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 10:00 AM-11:59 PM. A limited number of Early Bird GA tickets will be available for just $37.50, through March 25th. Gates for Three Dog Night will open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 1:00 PM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.