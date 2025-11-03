Three Dog Night Returns to Indian Ranch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rock band Three Dog Night will return to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Saturday, June 27, 2026. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 7th at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $32.50 through November 13th, while supplies last.

Iconic American band THREE DOG NIGHT, now celebrating its 6th decade, boasts some of the most astonishing chart statistics in popular music with 21 consecutive Billboard Top 40 hits, including 3 #1 singles and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold LPs.

Created in 1968 by Irish-born Danny Hutton, the band was conceived with the intention of featuring three strong vocalists who can sing leads and also blend together in three-part harmony, all supported by a group of great rock musicians. This ultimately became Three Dog Night's Signature Sound. From their debut eponymous album, Three Dog Night went on to release 12 gold albums and by 1975, driven by chart-topping songs like “One,” “Easy to be Hard,” “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala,” and others, the band had sold over 50 million records. During that time Three Dog Night also toured relentlessly, quickly ramping up from smaller venues to selling out stadiums, virtually establishing the modern concept of a “stadium tour”.

Three Dog Night continues to perform over 80 shows a year - thrilling multigenerational audiences by delivering those larger-than-life songs with customary impeccable harmonies over a hard-driving rock foundation. This year, Three Dog Night will release Enter its first studio album in nearly 40 years. Working with Bill Cooper from the original production team, Hutton and the band present a body of eclectic material, this time including songs penned by Hutton.