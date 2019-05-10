The ZYG 808 Presents Keynote Address At Cape Cod Human Rights Academy Conference

The Cape Cod Human Rights Commission recently hosted their Human Rights Academy for high school students, hosted at Cape Cod Academy. Students from 11 of the fourteen public and private high schools on Cape Cod participated. This year the keynote speaker was Hip-Hop Jazz artist, ZYG 808 who performed his song "Insanity" and delivered a rousing keynote speech on the importance of leveling the social playing field to achieve effective human rights work by recognizing and eradicating the socially engrained elements of white supremacy in our society.

ZYG 808 (Morgan J Peters, II) is completing his sophomore year at Mashpee Middle High School where he is an honor student. Along with his work in Hip-Hop Jazz, the 2-time Grammy nominee has been engaged in several initiatives around social justice and human rights.He is the chair of the Youth Committee for the Cape Cod NAACP as well as an active member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Youth Council.

This summer, ZYG 808 will be co-starring in the musical "The Sou Session" which is running every Saturday night through the summer in Provincetown. He is also currently working on his debut solo album for his own Soul Poets Records label.





