The North Shore Civic Ballet is Seeking Volunteers, Donations and More

The new fall season only just began and the North Shore Civic Ballet is already preparing to ring in the holiday season for its annual online auction. The nonprofit dance company is seeking donations of gift cards and gift certificates for a range of services and products and inviting volunteers to participate.

This year, the nonprofit dance company celebrates its 50th season and invites the public to help train the next generation of dancers and artists in the North Shore region of Massachusetts by supporting the auction. The auction's net proceeds support scholarships, new choreography, costuming, special educational projects, and other required dance equipment and resources. The NCSB is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based at the Marblehead School of Ballet in Marblehead, Massachusetts.

The NSCB's annual online holiday auction officially runs from Friday, November 15 and continues through Friday, December 6 at Bidding for Good, www.biddingforgood.com/ballet. Before the launch date, items may be previewed only.

Donate Auction Items

The NSCB seeks donations of gift cards and gift certificates representing a range of services and products, artwork, jewelry, handmade items, and other apparel for the auction. Businesses and individuals are invited to donate gift certificates or gift cards for hotel stays, restaurants, spas, retail stores, car detailing, massages, photography, craft items, luxury services and more. Other suggestions are tickets to sports events, concerts, performances, theatres, excursions, museums and additional unique experiences. Unexpired, unused gift certificates are also welcome.

A contribution of an item to the auction benefits the buyer and the donor. Retail establishments gain wide exposure. For example, artisans making jewelry or wearable art also benefit from having their work shown on the auction site. All items for sale are photographed and displayed on the site. A description of the services and gift certificates also appears online.

Drop off donations at the NSCB's home at the Marblehead School of Ballet, 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. Before making the donation, donors are asked to call in advance at 781-631-6262 to schedule a pick-up or a drop off.

"Ballet is a traditional art form passed from one generation to the next. The North Shore Civic Ballet gives up-and-coming dancers the training, resources, and the opportunity to learn choreography in the company's repertoire, along with new pieces. With the public's contributions and support, the North Shore Civic Ballet offers shoppers many experiences, services and products available to bid upon. We look forward to training the next generation of dancers," said Paula K. Shiff, Artistic Director, NSCB.

Volunteers Wanted

Volunteers are invited to participate in the auction and contribute their time and talent. They can support the art of dance by procuring gift cards and gift certificates, developing and distributing flyers about the auction, and other activities. For more information about volunteer opportunities available with the auction and other ways to participate, contact the ballet company at 781-631-6262.

Make a Financial Donation

Financial contributions are also welcome and may be made directly to the ballet company. The NCSB is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and all contributions are tax-deductible as permissible by law.

For more information about the North Shore Civic Ballet, the auction, and volunteer opportunities, call 781-631-6262 or visit the organization online at https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/ballet/the-company/.

