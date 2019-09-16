The Naked Magicians Coming To The Boch Center Shubert Theatre

The Boch Center and Theatre District Productions announced today that The Naked Magicians will take the Boch Center Shubert Theatre stage on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 7:30PM, following their smash hit residency at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 20 at 10:00 AM.

Starring Mike Tyler and Christopher Wayne, two of Australia's most famous magicians, the duo will forego top hats and capes for full frontal illusions complete with magic, muscles and endless laughs. Perfect for date night or the ultimate "Girls Night Out," The Naked Magicians have performed -- and undressed -- for millions of fans in more than 250 cities and seven countries.

"Good magicians don't need sleeves and great magicians don't need pants," says Tyler. "When we say 'abracadabra,' the audience isn't always looking at our hands."

The buff bros went from best friends to partners in prestidigitation following several boisterous audience members asking them to make their clothes disappear. "It's kind of crazy because magic is the second-oldest profession ever and we couldn't believe that no one had combined the two things that everyone loves - magic and nudity," says Wayne.

The broad-shouldered Wayne is the first Australian magician in TV history to have his own TV series (More Than Magic). The sporty tan lines and incredible physique seen on stage hint at Tyler's Speedo-wearing days when he swam competitively at the Australian National Championships and Pan Pacific Games before becoming a professional magician.

"Being on stage doing magic without relying on pockets or sleeves does add that extra challenge and ups our game," Wayne says.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 20 at 10:00AM and will be available at the Boch Center Box Office, bochcenter.org or by calling (866) 348-9738. Groups of 10 or more may reserve tickets by contacting Boch Center Group Sales at (617) 532-1116 or groups@bochcenter.org.





