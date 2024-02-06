The Mavericks Return to Indian Ranch This Summer

Tickets for The Mavericks on Saturday, June 22, 2024 go on-sale Friday, February 9, 2024 at 10:00 AM.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

The Mavericks return to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 9th at 10:00 AM at Click Here. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $30 through February 15th, while supplies last.

The Mavericks, the eclectic rock and country group known for crisscrossing musical boundaries with abandon, has gone through three distinct phases since it was founded in Miami in 1989. An initial period of heady success marked by big hits and critical acclaim in the ‘90s. A long hiatus starting 2003 when the musicians each went their own way. And finally, a triumphant reunion in 2012 which held long enough for them to recently celebrate the band’s 30th anniversary.

Now, The Mavericks have ushered in the fourth phase of their evolution with the #1 Billboard debut of their first-ever, all Spanish album, En Español, released on the band’s own Mono Mundo label. Although all 12 tracks are in Spanish, as the title suggests, the collection represents a diversity of musical styles and cultural traditions, from tender boleros to brassy mariachi to reimagined Afro-Cuban classics. Seven of the tunes are familiar gems drawn from the vast Latin American songbook, while five are originals written or co-written by Malo.

Like the band’s entire body of music, this one album cannot be boxed into a single category. The songs are as diverse as Latin America itself, and as cohesive as the ideal of the American melting pot. To season this rich musical paella, The Mavericks add their signature country/rock/Tex-Mex flavors and a refreshing spontaneity to the mix. En Español flips the band’s usual fusion formula, which adds a striking assortment of genres – salsa, ska, norteño, mariachi, and much more – to its sturdy rock/country base. Now, the foundation is solidly Latin with streaks of irreverent rock and twangy guitars running through it, all branded with the unmistakable Mavericks style.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater’s Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Jo Dee Messina on June 1st, VOYAGE - CELEBRATING THE MUSIC ON JOURNEY on June 9th, Get The Led Out on June 15th, Scotty McCreery on June 23rd, Three Dog Night on June 29th, Elle King on June 30th, Aaron Lewis on July 14th (July 13th show is sold out), The Pike Hairfest on July 20th,  RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 21st, Yächtley Crëw on July 25th, and The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 2nd. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for The Mavericks on Saturday, June 22, 2024 go on-sale Friday, February 9, 2024 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird GA tickets will be available for just $30, February 9th - February 15th. Gates open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 1:00 PM. Tickets are available online atClick HereClick Here, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office.  All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour’s drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visitClick Here.




