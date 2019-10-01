The Equalites And Comedian Gus Constantellis Come To The Garage In October

Berkshire Theatre Group presents The Equalites on October 18 at 8pm at the Music Garage, and Gus Constantellis on October 24 at 7:30pm at the Comedy Garage. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at-the-door to The Equalites; and $5 to Gus Constantellis.

The Garage is located in The Colonial Theatre lobby, and refreshments and snacks will be available at The Garage bar, for both events.

The Equalites

at The Garage

Friday, October 18 at 8pm

Tickets: $10 advance, $15 at-the-door

The Equalites are a staple in the Pioneer Valley reggae scene, performing in the region for over 30 years. In that time, the band has had many different members, with the current incarnation going five years strong. With four-part harmonies, excellent songwriting, sizzling guitar work, deep percussion, and a deep pocket of bass and drums, this band will move you to the dance floor. The music is a groovy combination of reggae, roots music, blues beat, touches of jazz and much more!

Gus Constantellis

at The Garage

Thursday, October 24 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $5

Sponsored by: The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank

Gus Constantellis got his start in comedy when he won first place at a college talent show-his first time trying stand-up. He is a gay comedian whose material deals heavily with his large immigrant family, Greek heritage, relatable dating life, his complicated love for New York City, and his observations about the gay community. Constantellis recently won the Hoboken Comedy Festival and is a regular at Broadway Comedy Club. He has also performed in many large comedy festivals across the country.

We suggest early arrival for this event. It is general admission, first come, first served.

Must be ages 16+ to attend the Comedy Garage.

Tickets to Music Garage: The Equalites are $10 in advance and $15 at-the-door; Tickets to Comedy Garage: Gus Constantellis are $5. To purchase tickets, contact the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield by calling 413-997-4444, or online at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sundays 10am-2pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain.





