The Conjurors’ Club Opens Its Doors in Boston Fall 2025

For more than a century, the world’s foremost magicians have passed through Boston unnoticed—gathering in secret, exchanging mysteries, and perfecting their craft behind closed doors. This fall, for the first time in history, the door is opened.

The Conjurors’ Club, a new resident immersive theatrical experience, opens its mysterious doors in downtown Boston in Fall 2025. Designed to appear as though it’s been hiding in plain sight for over 135 years, this one-of-a-kind event invites audiences into the inner sanctum of a centuries-old secret society—one that has always been among us.

Part guided journey, part self-directed exploration, The Conjurors’ Club is more than a performance—it’s an initiation. Guests are immersed in rich storytelling and intimate encounters with resident magicians, and other club members, as they traverse a network of hidden rooms and captivating experiences. Inspired by the life and legacy of William Davis LeRoy, founder of The Boston School of Magic (est. 1890 in Scollay Square), the production pays tribute to Boston’s little-known but deep roots in the magical arts.

“Boston has so many stories to be told that live in the shadows of the American Revolution,” says Executive Producer, Jonathan Lang, “and magic is one of the stories that became significant in entertainment culture in the United States because of the innovations and people in Boston. From William Davis LeRoy, Mina Crandon, and Harry Houdini, audiences will be amazed to see what happened, and continues to happen here. And that’s incredibly exciting… being able to open the doors to a brand new resident immersive theatrical experience for Bostonians, about Bostonians…giving them, and tourists, a chance to explore living magic of the past, present, and future.”

The Club’s Production Designer, Alexander Whittenberg, draws on his experiences designing theatre and film to transform the space into a convincingly lived-in home for a secret society that’s been conjuring wonder since the 19th century. The experience begins not on a stage, but in a small shop tucked into a quiet side street—one you’ve passed dozens of times. With an invitation in hand, guests enter an otherwise unremarkable storefront and are transported into a labyrinth of illusion, storytelling, and discovery.

With an intimate, limited capacity each night, The Conjurors’ Club offers an ever-evolving experience, where world-class magicians from around the globe rotate through the cast, ensuring that no two visits are ever the same. It’s a performance guests return to again and again—part theatrical event, part social gathering, and wholly magical.

Situated to become the new, coveted ticket of Boston’s theatrical scene, The Conjurors’ Club steps into the spotlight recently vacated by Blue Man Group as the city currently sits devoid of a resident production for the first time in over 50 years. After legendary productions like Shear Madness, Blue Man Group, The Donkey Show, Forbidden Broadway, and Medieval Manor, the next big thing in Boston is magic. Yet it offers something truly different—a self-sustaining immersive world that thrives on interaction, mystery, and surprise.