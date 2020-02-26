The Company Theatre Presents Tony Award-Winning Musical FUN HOME

The Company Theatre has announced its upcoming production of the five-time Tony Award-winning musical Fun Home. This fiercely funny and, at times, heartbreaking coming-of-age story explores the complexities of self-discovery and family dynamics all against the backdrop of a family-owned funeral home - the "fun home."

Based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic novel and memoir, Fun Home follows Alison through three significant phases in her life. Throughout the story, the audience experiences Alison's evolution as she shares memories that celebrate the curiosity of childhood, the challenges of coming out, the complexities of family, and the revelation of seeing one's parents through adult eyes.

This groundbreaking show was the first Broadway musical to feature a lesbian protagonist. In The Company Theatre's production, Aimee Doherty, a two-time recipient of the Elliot Norton Award and a two-time recipient of the IRNE Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical, will bring the inspirational, modern heroine to life.

Fun Home features music by Jeanine Tesori with book and lyrics by Lisa Kron. The award-winning directorial team of Zoe Bradford and Jordie Saucerman are joined by musical theatre director and educator, Matthew Stern. A professor at Boston Conservatory at Berklee and three-time winner of the prestigious IRNE award, Stern will masterfully bring the stunning score to life. Sally Ashton Forrest completes the team with her vintage 1970's choreography.

"The Company Theatre prides itself on bringing shows with a unique perspective to the stage," said theatre President and Co-founder Bradford. "Fun Home is truly a pioneer in the musical category and this touching true story will undoubtedly give theatre-goers an exceptional view of the human experience."

Fun Home opens Friday, March 13, and runs through Sunday, March 29. There are evening and matinée performances available. Tickets are $44. For a complete list of showtimes, to purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.companytheatre.com or call the box office at 781-871-2787.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You