The BoriCorridor Tour To Return To Boston With Los Rivera Destino & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



​A new group of Puerto Rican artists will arrive in Boston and other cities in the Northeastern United States as part of the second edition of the BoriCorridor Tour, a project by Ágora Cultural Architects aimed at connecting Puerto Rican talent with communities in the diaspora.

This year's programming includes top stars in Puerto Rican day-to-day culture, such as actress and comedian Marian Pabón, the iconic social song ensemble Haciendo Punto en otro Son, and the rising musical satire group Los Rivera Destino. During Latin Heritage Month, actor Josean Ortiz will present the acclaimed historical-musical play “Tite Curet Alonso: Lyrics and Poetry,” a tribute to one of the most prolific composers in modern Latin American history.

“In this tour, we have achieved a great combination of experience and youth, comedy and drama, satire and music, along with the deep patriotic love of our artists,” expressed Elsa Mosquera, founder and co-leader of Ágora Cultural Architects, creator of BoriCorridor and producer of the tour.

The brilliant Marian Pabón and her stand-up show ¡Más fuerte que nunca! will kick off this series of events on March 20 at CROMA Space. The beloved actress and comedian successfully premiered her stand-up late in 2024, after overcoming a cancer diagnosis. In the theatrical piece, she shares anecdotes from her journey with the wit and humor that characterizes her. On April 25, the incredible Silverio Pérez, Josy Latorre, and Alex Croatto will arrive to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Haciendo Punto en otro Son, one of the pioneering groups of the Puerto Rican Nueva Trova. They will perform at the Nancy and Edward Roberts Studio Theatre.

Los Rivera Destino, who continue to pave the way for their unique style of musical satire in and out of Puerto Rico, will join the BoriCorridor Tour on May 29 at CROMA. Their lead singers, Carlos, Fernando, and Antonio, rose to fame in 2018 when they released their bolero version of Bad Bunny's hit, “Te boté.” They later recorded the music video for the song Flor with the famous artist, which garnered over 18 million views.

On October 3, during the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, actor and playwright Josean Ortiz will present the biographical musical solo show “Tite Curet Alonso: Lyrics and Poetry.” The work tells the life story of this great Puerto Rican composer and his influence on Latin American popular music.

BoriCorridor Expands to Other Cities

The BoriCorridor Tour premiered last year in Boston, Hartford, and New York. Thanks to the support of the Mellon Foundation, the leading sponsor of the arts and humanities in the United States, the initiative will expand with performances in Holyoke, Massachusetts, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, cities with significant Puerto Rican communities. The philanthropic entity renewed its support for BoriCorridor for three more years to help grow the initiative into other regions of the United States. With this support, in addition to opening new opportunities for artists, BoriCorridor will continue its efforts to identify and highlight cultural organizations and administrators that serve Puerto Rican communities across the United States.

Tour Dates

March 20: Marian Pabón stand-up, ¡Más fuerte que nunca!

April 25: Haciendo Punto en otro Son, La ruta de los 50

May 29: Bohemia, satire, and musical wit by Los Rivera Destino.

October 3: Josean Ortiz presents the biographical musical solo show Tite Curet Alonso: Lírica y Poesía.

Comments