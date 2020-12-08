The Boch Center Presents Jim Brickman's Holiday Celebration COMOFRT & JOY AT HOME LIVE!

Grammy nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman is bringing his one-of-a-kind holiday celebration "Comfort & Joy" to thousands of homes across the nation. "Comfort & Joy at Home LIVE!" will blend holiday classics with Brickman's own hit songs such as, "The Gift," "Sending You A Little Christmas," "Angel Eyes" and "If You Believe." A portion of each ticket purchased for this special live stream event will benefit The Boch Center. The family-friendly concert begins Tuesday, December 15, at 7:00 PM ET. VIP packages include access to an interactive Zoom room, a virtual meet and greet, and Christmas gifts delivered to your door. Tickets packages are available now at BochCenter.org/JimBrickman

Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time earning 22 number one albums and 33 top 20 radio singles. He's garnered two Grammy nominations, gospel music's Dove Award, two SESAC Songwriter of the Year Awards, and the Canadian Country Music Award. He also has a music scholarship named for him by his alma mater, the prestigious Cleveland Institute of Music. Brickman is one of pop-music's most fascinating success stories. He jumped from a career as a jingle writer of famous tunes for advertising, to reviving the romantic standard of the popular song. His first album release was 1995's "No Words," and he's gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide.

Brickman has worked with luminaries like, Lady Antebellum, Carly Simon, Michael W. Smith, Herb Alpert, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis, Kenny Loggins, John Oates, Martina McBride, Wayne Brady, Jane Krakowski, and countless country, Broadway, pop and jazz musicians. He's written three best-selling books, starred in five TV concert specials, and is in the 22nd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show: "The Jim Brickman Show."

Jim Brickman "Comfort & Joy at Home LIVE!" will stream Tuesday, December 15, 2020, 7:00 PM ET. Tickets packages range from $40 - $125 and can be purchased at BochCenter.org/jimbrickman.

