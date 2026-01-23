Tap Dance Artist Brings New Solo Show To The Dance Complex In Cambridge

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Complex to present “Return To Joy” – a new solo performance from accomplished tap dancer, educator and choreographer Ryan P. Casey. Performances are Feb 7 @ 8pm & Feb. 8 @ 7pm at The Dance Complex, 536 Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge.

The show uses tap, narrative storytelling, original poetry and music to emphasize the importance of rhythm and movement in staying joyful in challenging times.

“Dance in uncertain times is uniquely cathartic, and rhythm-making as a communal practice is inherently joyful,” says Casey. “We tend to give more value and attention to dancemaking that is somber and heavy, and treat dance pieces that are funny and upbeat as frivolous or less important. That friction is at the heart of my desire to create this show, which aims to provide healing and catharsis through joy and movement.”

Executive Artistic Director Peter DiMuro champions Casey's return to The Dance Complex with this performance, where he was a CATALYST Artist in 2017, an in-house residency program for artists to develop new work. “Ryan has always possessed an earnest and warm presence in his work, and has entertained thousands seeking that virtual hug from the stage. With this show, Ryan returns with that same warmth, but he returns with a mission as well - to help us heal!”

Casey's dancing was featured on So You Think You Can Dance, he is an alumnus of The School at Jacob's Pillow and is currently on faculty at The Dance Inn, where he initially trained under Thelma Goldberg and Kelly Kaleta. Casey holds a B.A. from NYU's Gallatin School and an M.Ed. from the Harvard Graduate School of Education.