Tanglewood Adds Second Paul Simon Concert To Popular Artist Series

Due to demand, Tanglewood has added a second performance by Paul Simon to its 2026 Popular Artist Series. Simon will now appear at the Koussevitzky Music Shed on Sunday, June 28 at 6:00 p.m., in addition to his previously announced performance on Saturday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the newly added June 28 concert will go on sale Thursday, February 12 at 12:00 p.m. through Tanglewood’s official ticketing channels. The two concerts mark Simon’s Tanglewood debut and are part of his A Quiet Celebration Tour.

The performances feature a two-part program. The first portion consists of Seven Psalms, Simon’s 33-minute, continuous musical work released in 2023. Following an intermission, Simon returns to perform selections spanning his career, including well-known songs and lesser-performed material.

The updated Popular Artist Series schedule now includes performances by Yacht Rock Revue on June 21; Paul Simon on June 27 and June 28; James Taylor on July 3 and July 4; Ziggy Marley with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue on July 14; “Weird Al” Yankovic on July 21; Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with special guest Patty Griffin on July 28; Cynthia Erivo with the Boston Pops on August 21; Carrie Underwood on August 29; and Tedeschi Trucks Band on September 2.

Simon’s career spans seven decades and includes work both as a solo artist and as part of Simon & Garfunkel. His catalog includes albums such as Bridge Over Troubled Water, Sounds of Silence, and Graceland. He has received 16 Grammy Awards and has been inducted twice into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Simon is also a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors and the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

In recent years, Simon released Seven Psalms, which received critical attention and earned a Grammy nomination. The recording process and its aftermath are documented in the film In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, directed by Alex Gibney. During the recording of the album, Simon experienced hearing loss in his left ear, leading to a reconfiguration of his live performance setup in collaboration with the Stanford Initiative to Cure Hearing Loss and his production team.

Tickets for the June 28 performance will be available via tanglewood.org. Purchases are subject to ticket limits per buyer. Tickets may also be purchased by phone or in person at the Symphony Hall Box Office. All tickets will be delivered via mobile delivery or held at the box office.

The full 2026 Tanglewood summer season, including performances by the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Boston Pops, and Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra, was previously announced. Additional tickets for upcoming Popular Artist Series events will go on sale later in the spring.