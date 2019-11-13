TROLLS LIVE! Comes To The Boch Center Wang Theatre

Get ready for another hair-raising adventure when Poppy, Branch and all their Trolls friends come to life on stage in Trolls LIVE!, their first ever live tour! Jam-packed with epic music, glitter, humor and happiness, Trolls LIVE! will visit the Boch Center Wang Theatre on May 9 & 10 for five Trolls-tastic performances. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, November 22 at 10:00AM.

The journey begins when the Trolls' Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk. Knowing the only way to save it is by doing what the Trolls do best, Poppy hosts a toe-tapping, Trolls-tastic show! Poppy, Branch, Cooper, Cloud Guy, Satin and Chenille, Smidge, Guy Diamond, Fuzzbert, Biggie and Mr. Dinkles invite you into the colorful world of Troll Village for this interactive performance only the Trolls can create. This is one Trolls party you won't want to miss!

The world of the Trolls comes alive in this totally interactive, story-rich musical celebration of everything the Trolls love - singing, dancing, rainbows, glitter and plenty of hugs. The extravaganza utilizes the latest in scenic projection, puppetry, media technology and features a host of special effects and interactive surprises. Trolls LIVE! includes two acts with an intermission and will enchant both children and adults with its popular Trolls show-stopping songs, as well as introduce audiences to all-new electrifying Trolls music and choreography.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, November 22 at 10:00AM and will be available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster. Groups of 10 or more may reserve tickets by contacting Boch Center Group Sales at (617) 532-1116 or groups@bochcenter.org.





