THE WAY IT IS Comes to Cotuit Center For the Arts

WatermelonAlligator Theatre Company presents the New England premiere of "The Way It Is," by Donna Hoke, at Cotuit Center for the Arts's Black Box Theater May 4th through May 21st. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday at 2 PM. Jess Wilson directs, assisted by Tony Ferreira of Swansea as stage manager.

"Everybody knows a couple like this--maybe even themselves," says playwright Donna Hoke. "When the play was produced in London, one couple got engaged after seeing it, and one couple broke up."

WatermelonAlligator aims to make this a compelling and disturbing production - more similar to their Black Box productions of "Fat Pig" and "Church & State" than their "Miracle on South Division Street" in December. Artistic Director Jess Wilson, who also directs, explains: "One of our guiding vision statements reads, 'Provocative theatre. Contemporary playwrights. New works. Local talent.' This production encompasses all of that. We are excited to be producing the New England premiere of "The Way It Is" and hope that it sparks conversations about a darker side of human interaction that we don't often talk about."

This is only the second time "The Way It Is" has been produced in the United States, noted Hoke, having been previously produced in Galway (Ireland), London (England), and Charleston, South Carolina.

After eight years, Cane dumps fiancée Yasmine and is ready to propose to someone else -- as soon as he retrieves his mother's engagement ring. Yasmine is ready to give it back, once she gets what she's been promised. In this taut two-hander, Yasmine and Cane face off over the truth of eight years together and arrive at life-changing consequences in "The Way It Is."

Timeout London wrote, "A brilliant piece of theatre! Edge of the seat stuff, compelling, intense, daring, full-on and real." Other critics agree, calling it "visceral and unapologetic," "unsettling and effective," "powerful and shocking," "challenging and disturbing," "riveting," and "a hell of a performance."



This piece is intended for mature audiences only. The play contains themes of partner abuse, sexual assault, and gun violence. Audience discretion is advised.

WatermelonAlligator and Cotuit Center for the Arts are proud to be partnering with Independence House in Hyannis for this production! Independence House is a comprehensive organization focused on prevention and specialized services for domestic and sexual violence survivors. Independence House is an unmatched resource and proven leader on Cape Cod since 1979 offering free and confidential critical response programs and services that assist children, teens and adults who have been impacted by domestic or sexual violence.



Independence House operates four Cape Cod offices: Hyannis, Falmouth, Orleans and Provincetown; provides a full court advocate staff in Falmouth, Barnstable and Orleans District and Barnstable Probate Court Houses; meets and assists sexual assault survivors at Cape Cod and Falmouth Hospitals and all Barnstable County Police Departments 24-hours a day; and maintains a 24-hour hotline and confidential emergency domestic and sexual violence shelter residence on Cape Cod. Programs and services are free and confidential and available to all residents of Barnstable County.

"The Way It Is" by Donna Hoke, at Cotuit Center for the Arts's Black Box Theater, runs May 4 - 21, 2023. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday at 2 PM.

All shows in the Black Box will be a part of Cotuit Center for the Arts' new Pick Your Price Program. You decide what your ticket costs, from $10-$50. No other gimmicks, no preferred seating, no special promotions. Cotuit Center for the Arts is at 4404 Route 28 in Cotuit.

For more information, visit artsonthecape.org or call 508-428-0669.