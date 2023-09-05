THE FULL MONTY Comes to North Shore Music Theatre

Performances are September 26 - October 8, 2023.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

Move over Chippendales! Bill Hanney’s award-winning North Shore Music Theatre is ready to go THE FULL MONTY! The Broadway hit musical will take the stage from Tuesday, September 26 thru Sunday, October 8, 2023.

“The Full Monty is a show I have wanted to get on our stage for many years, and it felt like the perfect fit for the 2023 season,” said owner and producer Bill Hanney. “I fell in love with the original movie in 1997 and the stage musical was able to capture all of the comedy and heart of the movie and make it even better with an incredible book and score. We have assembled a fantastic cast and creative team led by the show’s director and choreographer, Gerry McIntyre. Though people initially think about the final moments of the show, there is a lot of human struggle, self-discovery, and personal triumph that leads up to it. This musical will make audiences laugh, cry, do a little soul-searching, and tug on their heartstrings.”

Inspired by the hit 1997 film, THE FULL MONTY follows six down-on-their luck, unemployed Buffalo steelworkers who are desperately seeking a paycheck to support their families - until they hatch a bold plan to start their own all-male strip show to make some quick cash. As they conquer their fears, self-consciousness and prejudices, the lovable misfits come to discover that they’re stronger as a group, and the friendship they find in each other gives them the courage to “let it go.”

This heartwarming musical comedy is written by Tony Award-winner Terrence McNally and is filled with infectious rock music from Tony Award-winner David Yazbek. The show not only features some of Broadway’s most hilarious and relatable characters, it has the most highly anticipated closing number of any musical ever!

THE FULL MONTY will star Jared Zirilli (Jerry Lukowski), James Fairchild (Dave Bukatinsky), Brendan Jacob Smith (Malcolm MacGregor), Christopher deProphetis (Ethan Girard), Tim Connell (Harold Nichols), and Bernard Dotson (Noah “Horse” T. Simmons). The show will also feature Sara Andreas (Pam Lukowski), Sara Gettelfinger (Vicki Nichols), Emily Koch (Georgie Bukatinsky), and a Boston area favorite, Kathy St. George (Jeanette Burmeister). The role of Nathan Lukowski will be shared by Quinn Murphy and Patrick Naughton.

The cast of 25 is completed by Christian Bradford, Kyle Braun (Police Sargeant), Nicholas Carroll (Reg Wiloughby), Rachel Gubow (Susan Hershey, Molly MacGregor), Arnold Harper II (Minister), Alyssa Ishihara, Sara Elizabeth King, Dean Marino (Tony Giordano), Namisa Owethu Mdlalose (Joanie Lish), Merrill Peiffer (Estelle Genovesell), Jordan Vasquez (Buddy "Keno" Walsh), Luke Weber, and Aidan Ziegler-Hansen (Teddy Slaughter).

THE FULL MONTY will be directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran Gerry McIntyre. The creative team will also include Milton Grander (Music Direction), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Travis McHale (Lighting Design), Alex Berg (Sound Design), Kelly Baker (Costume Coordinator), Rachel Padula-Shufelt (Wig and Hair Design), Stephen MacDonald (Production Stage Manager), Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), and Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Director/ Rehearsal Pianist).

THE FULL MONTY is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer / Casting Director).

Tickets for THE FULL MONTY are priced starting from $68 - $93. Performances are September 26 - October 8, 2023, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. Kids 4 - 18 save 50% at all performances. $25 Student Rush tickets are available. 




