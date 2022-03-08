THE COLONY Comes to The Guerilla Underground This Week

The 2022 season of The Guerilla Underground continues on March 11, 2022 at 7:30PM EDT with an "Official Selection of The Guerilla Underground,"The Colony, with music by Anna Lindemann and co-written by Anna Lindemann and Emma Komlos-Hrobsky.

The Colony is an opera-theater performance about sisterhood and the evolution of communication in two of the most social creatures on earth: ants and humans. Funny, poignant, enlightening, and just the right amount of strange, The Colony aims to kindle a sense of awe and understanding of our diverse biological world, while using the ant colony as a lens to reflect on the ever-present challenge of human connection.

Informed by scientific research on ant colonies, The Colony includes projected animations and video, spoken performance, and music for soprano, keyboard, and electronics. It is co-written by Anna Lindemann and Emma Komlos-Hrobsky. Lindemann also composed the music, and performs alongside soprano Lucy Fitz Gibbon and pianist Ryan MacEvoy McCullough. Lindemann directed animations by Sarah Shattuck, Jasmine Rajavadee, Allie Marsh, and herself. Michael Hofmann directs, with costumes by Brittny Mahan, lights by Sam Biondolillo, sound by Katie Salerno, and additional film direction by Ryan Glista.

The Official Selections of The Guerilla Underground were chosen from Guerilla Opera's online Call-for-Videos. Artists from all over the world submitted video performances to be featured in The Guerilla Underground, and only five were selected to be an"Official Selection of the Guerilla Underground." Guerilla Opera also played a short highlight reel of runners up before the February 11 showing of The Cellos' Dialogue, which is still available to watch on-demand through May.

Single-show virtual tickets run $15-$40, and season passes run $100-$120. Ticket options and season passes include video-on-demand (VOD) to enjoy these special performances at the viewer's convenience through May. VIP Ticket options include admission to the After Party directly following the live stream event with artist Q&A, games and giveaways! After party admission for non-VIP season pass or single ticket holders can be purchased for $25 per show.

More information about The Colony, season passes and single-show tickets, and afterparty admission can be accessed directly at guerillaopera.org/eventcal/underground-thecolony. More information about all the performances in The Guerilla Underground season can be found at guerillaopera.org/underground.

The Guerilla Underground is supported in part through the generosity of our sponsors at Pentucket Bank, our Corporate Media Sponsors at PARMA Recordings, and with the help of our partners at the Mosesian Center for the Arts.