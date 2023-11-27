THE BLACK BOX To Present Holiday Comedy Show Starring The Rescignos

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

The Rescignos bring their acclaimed holiday comedy show to THE BLACK BOX for a brand new iteration.

THE BLACK BOX, the region's premiere concert, theater, and event venue, will present The Rescignos: Franklincense, a brand new iteration of Paul Rescigno and Robbie Rescigno's acclaimed holiday comedy show on December 9 at 8:00pm.

For over a decade the Rescigno brothers have performed a brand new holiday show in NYC, and this year they are bringing another new holiday show to Franklin. Critic Roy Sander writes of the show, "Brilliant...I would be hard put to think of anyone I would rather be entertained by for an hour than The Rescignos." Cabaret Scenes' Rob Lester says, "The Rescigno twins raise sibling squabbling to an art form." Paul and Robbie add, "We also look pretty good in our sweater vests." This show is rated PG-13.

In addition to their theater, film, and TV credits, Paul and Robbie have appeared together on THE BLACK BOX stage in the Franklin Performing Arts Company productions of The Drowsy Chaperone, Sweeney Todd, and Something Rotten!. Additionally, Paul starred earlier this season in Buyer & Cellar and Robbie will return this January for Bright Star. While performing in Franklin, the Rescignos have guest taught classes for the Franklin School for the Performing Arts and Dean College. 

Tickets are available at Click Here or by calling the box office at 508-528-3370. THE BLACK BOX is located at 15 W. Central St. in downtown Franklin. 


