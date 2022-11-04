THE ART OF THE BRICK Comes to Boston This Month

THE ART OF THE BRICK- a captivating exhibition featuring intriguing works of art by renowned contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya-is set to return to Boston following sold-out crowds in Faneuil Hall in 2014, this time taking residency in Boston on Newbury Street on Friday, November 18, 2022 through Sunday, April 23, 2022. The critically acclaimed collection experienced a sold-out run of more than 80,000 visitors in Boston in 2014 and now a new show twice the size will make its East Coast Premiere this month on Newbury Street. The new exhibition will feature over 90 works of art made exclusively from one of the most recognizable toys in the world-the LEGOÂ® brick. Presale access is now available and tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, November 14. Tickets prices start at $28. For more information and to sign up for presale access, visit www.artofthebrick exhibit.com.

Centrally located in the Back Bay area of Boston, the newly renovated Newbury Street location will introduce visitors to a reimagined museum-like experience, with breathtaking contemporary art at every turn. The collection features original pieces as well as re-imagined versions of some of the world's most famous art masterpieces made exclusively from LEGO bricks like Da Vinci's Mona Lisa and Van Gogh's Starry Night and as well as a gallery showcasing an innovative, multimedia collection of LEGO brick infused photography that Sawaya produced in collaboration with award-winning photographer Dean West.

THE ART OF THE BRICK also includes fan favorite, Yellow, a sculpture of a man ripping his chest open with thousands of yellow LEGO bricks cascading from the cavity. In addition, visitors will be able to walk beside a 20-foot-long T-Rex dinosaur skeleton made out of bricks and come face-to-face with a giant LEGO skull.

"This bespoke Boston art installation explores some new themes I'm excited to showcase, as well as highlighting some old favorites," said artist Nathan Sawaya. "New England has always welcomed THE ART OF THE BRICK warmly and we are thrilled to be returning after almost a decade."

THE ART OF THE BRICK is the first major exhibition to use LEGO bricks as the sole art medium. Sawaya transforms LEGO bricks into tremendous and thought-provoking sculptures, elevating the toy to the realm of art. Sawaya's ability to transform this common toy into something meaningful, his devotion to spatial perfection and the way he conceptualizes action, enables him to elevate what almost every child has played with into the status of contemporary art.

Seen by more than 10 million people world-wide, THE ART OF THE BRICK has inspired creativity and wonder in fans of all ages in over 100 cities in 24 countries across 6 continents. CNN rated THE ART OF THE BRICK as one of the global "top ten must-see exhibitions," PBS NewsHour hailed the artist, "Nathan Sawaya the Leonardo Da Vinci of LEGO Art," and The New York Times proclaimed "...the playfulness is contagious."