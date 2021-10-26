TCAN Players Return With the Heartwarming Tale HARVEY

The TCAN Players present Harvey by Mary Chase, November 5-14, 2021 at The Center for Arts in Natick, 14 Summer Street, Natick. Tickets are $22, $20 for TCAN members, and $17 for seniors ($12 on Sundays) and may be purchased through the box office at 508-647-0097 or online at www.natickarts.org.

Mary Chase's Pulitzer Prize-winning play is the story of Elwood P. Dowd, an amiable but eccentric man with a very strange best friend-a six-foot, three-and-one-half-inch invisible rabbit named Harvey. Elwood's sister Veta is concerned the rabbit will interfere with her life as a socialite, so she tries to have Elwood committed at the local sanatorium.

Veta is so hysterical when she explains her brother's condition that she is committed instead. Elwood leaves the sanatorium grounds unbothered, turning the town upside down as everyone goes on the lookout for this mind-mannered hero and his invisible rabbit.

The Center for Arts in Natick is located at 14 Summer Street, Natick, in a restored 1875 firehouse. The theatre is wheelchair accessible.