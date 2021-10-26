Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TCAN Players Return With the Heartwarming Tale HARVEY

pixeltracker

Mary Chase's Pulitzer Prize-winning play is the story of Elwood P. Dowd, an amiable but eccentric man with a very strange best friend.

Oct. 26, 2021  
TCAN Players Return With the Heartwarming Tale HARVEY

The TCAN Players present Harvey by Mary Chase, November 5-14, 2021 at The Center for Arts in Natick, 14 Summer Street, Natick. Tickets are $22, $20 for TCAN members, and $17 for seniors ($12 on Sundays) and may be purchased through the box office at 508-647-0097 or online at www.natickarts.org.

Mary Chase's Pulitzer Prize-winning play is the story of Elwood P. Dowd, an amiable but eccentric man with a very strange best friend-a six-foot, three-and-one-half-inch invisible rabbit named Harvey. Elwood's sister Veta is concerned the rabbit will interfere with her life as a socialite, so she tries to have Elwood committed at the local sanatorium.

Veta is so hysterical when she explains her brother's condition that she is committed instead. Elwood leaves the sanatorium grounds unbothered, turning the town upside down as everyone goes on the lookout for this mind-mannered hero and his invisible rabbit.

The Center for Arts in Natick is located at 14 Summer Street, Natick, in a restored 1875 firehouse. The theatre is wheelchair accessible.


Related Articles View More Boston Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
BroadwayWorld.com Logo Mug
BroadwayWorld.com Logo Mug
Book of Mormon Hello Pom Beanie
Book of Mormon Hello Pom Beanie
Anastasia Romanov Hoodie
Anastasia Romanov Hoodie

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL Celebrates its 10th Birthday; All New Production Photos Released!
  • Theatre Peckham Announces Its Christmas Show THE WONDERFUL Directed By Suzann McLean
  • THE MIRROR AND THE LIGHT Will End its Run on Sunday 28th November
  • Fireworks Festival Announced At Alexandra Palace