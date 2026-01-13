Sudbury Savoyards Will Perform THE GONDOLIERS This February

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This February, The Sudbury Savoyards present Gilbert and Sullivan's The Gondoliers in their 65th year of bringing high-quality, grand-scale productions to the Boston area. The Gondoliers boasts a principal cast of some of Boston's top operatic talents working in tandem with a considerable community chorus, all accompanied by a full orchestra led by award-winning musical director Aldo Fabrizi.

The Gondoliers is a boisterous, musical comedy that combines the spectacle of Broadway with the grandeur of opera. Take a trip to 1750s Venice, brought to life with striking custom-built sets, historical costumes, and lively choreography. The wedding day of two handsome young gondoliers is thrown into chaos by the revelation that one of them is not a humble oarsman at all, but rather the heir of the immeasurably wealthy King of Barataria! The couples' celebration is short-lived when it is revealed that the prince was wed in infancy to the beautiful daughter of the bumbling Duke of Plaza-Toro. This enduring satire of social class, political idealism, and romance is sure to delight seasoned Gilbert and Sullivan aficionados and newcomers alike.

Attendees to each matinee (February 21, 22, and 28) are invited to explore the stage after the performance. During these educational tours, visitors will meet actors and orchestra members while getting close-up views of the set and costumes. They will learn how The Sudbury Savoyards present "Gilbert & Sullivan on a Grand Scale."

Tickets to The Gondoliers range from $18 to $45 for general seating in the spacious, ADA-accessible Kirshner Auditorium Theatre at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School. With just one large-scale production each season, audiences will not want to miss this yearly treat from The Sudbury Savoyards.