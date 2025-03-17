Stanley Jordan Pays Tribute To Jimi Hendrix And More Coming to The Spire Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts announced three new shows. World-renowned guitarist Stanley Jordan will pay tribute to Jimi Hendrix in his new show “Stanley Jordan Plays Jimi" on June 21, Pink Floyd tribute band Floydian Trip will play on June 27, and Steely Dan Tribute band Hey Nineteen! will perform on August 16. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, March 22, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org.

World-renowned guitarist Stanley Jordan brings his "Stanley Plays Jimi" show to the Spire on June 21st. This is a tribute show, but it's not pure imitation. Instead Stanley builds on Jimi's legacy in a creative way. As Stanley explains it, "This is my fantasy Jimi Hendrix concert if Jimi were still alive and playing today. By re-imagining his music and channeling his persona I try to bring that fantasy to life." Stanley is already a well-known guitarist with a signature style, with four Grammy nominations, and a host of TV appearances over a long career, including Jimmy Fallon, David Letterman, Jay Leno, and Johnny Carson, to name a few.

Floydian Trip aims to recreate some of the spectacular and moving live performances that Pink Floyd became known for in the 1970s and 1980s. Floydian Trip recreates the sound in both the performance and tone of how Floyd would have been heard if guests were seeing them live on stage during the Dark Side of the Moon Tour, Wish You Were Here Tour, In the Flesh (Pink Floyd) Tour, or The Wall Tour. The band has poured over thousands of hours of official, unofficial, and bootleg audio and video of Pink Floyd between 1973 and 1981 in order to create the most authentic live Pink Floyd experience audiences can witness.

Hey Nineteen! is an eleven piece groove machine which brings an enormous amount of performance energy and spot on Steely Dan music. They have packed venues throughout New England including the Spire and are well known for their high energy show as well as their spot on Steely Dan sound. They will entertain audiences with their exacting solos (as originally recorded), vocals, harmonies, and musicality, all while keeping them moving with their high energy show. The band brings the big hits and the deep cuts, from ‘Do It Again' to ‘Your Gold Teeth II', from ‘Reelin' in the Years' to “Doctor Wu” and “Peg” many more.

Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Kerri Powers on March 20, Selwyn Birchwood on March 21, Knickerbocker All Stars on March 22, The Shady Roosters on March 23, Matt Cusson on March 27, Young Dubliners on March 28, America's Hometown Laureates presents: U.S. Poet Laureate Robert Pinsky performs PoemJazz on March 30, Joe Cirotti Trio on April 3, and Karen Morgan on April 4.

Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, March 22, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

