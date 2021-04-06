Springfield Symphony Orchestra Presents Three Virtual Concerts This Month
Each concert will feature musical selections from three SSO ensembles - the String Quartet, String Trio, and Percussion Trio.
The Springfield Symphony will soon present a series of three professionally filmed, on-demand chamber music concerts for you to enjoy safely from the comfort of home.
Each concert will feature musical selections from three SSO ensembles:
- String Quartet - Masako Yanagita, Violin; Marsha Harbison, Violin; Delores Thayer, Viola; Boris Kogan, Cello
- String Trio - Beth Welty, Violin; Noralee Walker, Viola; Joel Wolfe, Cello
- Percussion Trio - Martin Kluger, Nathan Lassell, and Robert McEwan
These virtual chamber music concerts premiere at a specific date and time, but will be available through May 21 for on-demand streaming at your convenience.
Dates and Times:
Concert One: April 10 @ 5:00 pm - May 21 @ 11:30 pm
Concert Two: April 24 @ 5:00 pm - May 21 @ 11:30 pm
Concert Three: May 8 @ 5:00 pm - May 21 @ 11:30 pm
Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.springfieldsymphony.org/spring-21-chamber-concert-series/.