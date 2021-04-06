Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Springfield Symphony Orchestra Presents Three Virtual Concerts This Month

Each concert will feature musical selections from three SSO ensembles - the String Quartet, String Trio, and Percussion Trio.

Apr. 6, 2021  
Springfield Symphony Orchestra Presents Three Virtual Concerts This Month

The Springfield Symphony will soon present a series of three professionally filmed, on-demand chamber music concerts for you to enjoy safely from the comfort of home.

Each concert will feature musical selections from three SSO ensembles:

  • String Quartet - Masako Yanagita, Violin; Marsha Harbison, Violin; Delores Thayer, Viola; Boris Kogan, Cello
  • String Trio - Beth Welty, Violin; Noralee Walker, Viola; Joel Wolfe, Cello
  • Percussion Trio - Martin Kluger, Nathan Lassell, and Robert McEwan

These virtual chamber music concerts premiere at a specific date and time, but will be available through May 21 for on-demand streaming at your convenience.

Dates and Times:

Concert One: April 10 @ 5:00 pm - May 21 @ 11:30 pm

Concert Two: April 24 @ 5:00 pm - May 21 @ 11:30 pm

Concert Three: May 8 @ 5:00 pm - May 21 @ 11:30 pm

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.springfieldsymphony.org/spring-21-chamber-concert-series/.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Triple Threat Pillow
May Break Into Song Onsie
Married to Broadway Unisex T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Boston Stories
Celebrate National Dance Week At The Marblehead School Of Ballet Photo

Celebrate National Dance Week At The Marblehead School Of Ballet

History At Play, LLC Reveals The Tumultuous Life Of A Reluctant First Lady THE ADVENTURES Photo

History At Play, LLC Reveals The Tumultuous Life Of A Reluctant First Lady THE ADVENTURES OF LOUISA CATHERINE ADAMS

The Company Theatre Presents WONDERLAND: ALICES IMMERSIVE ADVENTURE Photo

The Company Theatre Presents WONDERLAND: ALICE'S IMMERSIVE ADVENTURE

WAM Theatre Announces Boston-Based Cast for Reading of THE LIGHT Photo

WAM Theatre Announces Boston-Based Cast for Reading of THE LIGHT


More Hot Stories For You

  • Possum Juniors Set Open Interest Meeting For Summer Project Creation
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Possum Point Players Presents BROADWAY SPRINGS BACK
  • Possum Point Players Set Auditions For SILENT SKY