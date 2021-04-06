Springfield Symphony Orchestra Presents Three Virtual Concerts This Month

The Springfield Symphony will soon present a series of three professionally filmed, on-demand chamber music concerts for you to enjoy safely from the comfort of home.

Each concert will feature musical selections from three SSO ensembles:

String Quartet - Masako Yanagita, Violin; Marsha Harbison, Violin; Delores Thayer, Viola; Boris Kogan, Cello

String Trio - Beth Welty, Violin; Noralee Walker, Viola; Joel Wolfe, Cello

Percussion Trio - Martin Kluger, Nathan Lassell, and Robert McEwan

These virtual chamber music concerts premiere at a specific date and time, but will be available through May 21 for on-demand streaming at your convenience.

Dates and Times:

Concert One: April 10 @ 5:00 pm - May 21 @ 11:30 pm

Concert Two: April 24 @ 5:00 pm - May 21 @ 11:30 pm

Concert Three: May 8 @ 5:00 pm - May 21 @ 11:30 pm

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.springfieldsymphony.org/spring-21-chamber-concert-series/.