Springfield Chamber Players Will Present WINDSCAPE at 52 Sumner

Springfield Chamber Players will present WINDSCAPE on Sunday, March 1 at 3 p.m. at 52 Sumner in Springfield. The all-woodwind concert will be led by Yeh-Chi Wang, principal bassoon of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, joined by Ellen Redman, Robert Hoyle, Lynn Sussman, and Karen Hosmer. The program will include works by Darius Milhaud, Ludwig van Beethoven, and additional composers.

The performance is part of Springfield Chamber Players’ season at 52 Sumner, which highlights members of the ensemble in chamber settings. The organization also plans performances at the Westfield Athenaeum and a partnership with the Springfield Youth Orchestras this season.

Yeh-Chi Wang serves as principal bassoon of both the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and the Hartford Symphony Orchestra. He holds degrees from Michigan State University and the Cleveland Institute of Music and has performed with orchestras including the Utah Symphony, Virginia Symphony, Rhode Island Philharmonic, and Grand Rapids Symphony. In addition to performing, he maintains a private teaching studio.

Flutist Ellen Redman has been piccoloist with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra since 1985 and has appeared twice as soloist with the ensemble. She has performed in Italy, including appearances in Rome at the American and British Academies, the American Embassy, and the Vatican. Redman teaches at Smith College, where she also founded and directs The Wailing Banshees.

Hornist Robert Hoyle began his professional career performing with the Philadelphia Orchestra at age 19. A graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music and Yale University, he previously served as principal horn of the Hartford Symphony for 24 years. He currently performs with the New Haven, Springfield, and Waterbury Symphony Orchestras and Orchestra New England and is on the faculty at Wesleyan University.

Clarinetist Lynn Sussman has been a member of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra since 1987. She has also performed with the Berkshire Lyric Orchestra, Albany Symphony, and New Hampshire Symphony, among others, and has recorded for Albany Records. She teaches at Deerfield Academy and holds degrees from Manhattan School of Music and the University of Connecticut.

Oboist and English horn player Karen Hosmer performs with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and serves as principal oboe of the Kinderhook Broad Street Orchestra. A professor at SUNY Schenectady School of Music, she has received the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching and has appeared as a concerto soloist in the United States and abroad.

