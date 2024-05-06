Spire Center For Performing Arts To Welcome Charlotte Morris, Tributes To Foo Fighters and James Taylor

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts, announced three new shows this September 2024.

Country artist Charlotte Morris will play on September 19th, New England's premier Foo Fighters tribute band, The Best of Foo, will perform on September 20th, and October Road will play their renditions of James Taylor's repertoire on the 27th. Tickets go on sale Saturday, May 11, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org.

Growing up outside Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Charlotte Morris discovered her passion for music at a young age. After starting violin lessons at 4, Charlotte taught herself to play the guitar, piano (and melodica), ukulele, banjo, acoustic bass, and mandolin. Charlotte released her debut EP, "To New York, with Love," in June 2018—her 2nd studio album Wild Child, in September 2023. The album, personal, vulnerable, and authentic, has impacted listeners worldwide, from live television and radio performances to charting numbers in the Netherlands, Canada, and more.

The Best of Foo is an ensemble of seasoned musicians dedicated to providing an authentic Foo Fighters experience. They have graced the stage with the Dropkick Murphys and performed at festivals with a staggering 10,000 attendees. Their mission is to deliver the same songs and energy that guests would experience at a live Foo Fighters concert.The band lineup includes Mike Golarz on lead vocals and guitar, Tommy Donovan on drums, Andy Kenn on guitar, Dave Thomas on Bass and vocals, and Lou Argenzio on guitar and vocals.

Celebrating the music of an American treasure, October Road focuses on recreating the live arrangements of James Taylor and his All Star Band. Ken Montigny (guitar, vocals), Donn Legge (guitar), Dave Perry (drums, percussion), Chris Gonsalves (bass), Mark Borgmann (piano), Brittnie Rapoza (backing vocals), and Celia Gomes (backing vocals) make up the band.

Tickets go on sale for these shows Saturday, May 11th, at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

ABOUT THE SPIRE CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS

The Greater Plymouth Performing Arts Center, Inc. (GPPAC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, dedicated to performing arts and educational programs, supporting the vibrant arts community in the greater South Shore region. The organization founded The Spire Center for Performing Arts, a town-owned venue to serve as a mecca for the arts, dedicated to showcasing music, theatre and dance performances, and arts education appealing to all generations from across the Southeastern Massachusetts region. For more information, to order tickets online, or to learn more about The Spire, please visit www.spirecenter.org, call (508) 746-4488, or follow Spire Center for Performing Arts on Facebook.

Comments