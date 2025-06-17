Spire Center For Performing Arts Receives Grant From Live Music Society

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts has just received the Music in Action grant from the Live Music Society. The grant is used to support programs that strengthen the community, expand access to live music, and improve the concert experience for audiences, artists, and venue staff. The award will be used to help the launch of the Spire Center’s Sunday Serenades series which aims to make live music more accessible to older audiences through matinee performances while strengthening the Spire’s role as a dynamic and inclusive cultural cornerstone in the community.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be selected for the Music in Action grant,” says Robert Hollis, President of the Spire Center. “It’s an incredible honor to be the only venue in Massachusetts chosen this year. The funding will allow us to offer even more high-quality performances to our community and beyond through the Sunday Serenades series; it is our hope that this series will bring new audiences that can enjoy our beautiful venue.”

The Sunday Serenades celebrates the rich sounds of jazz, swing, big band, classical crossover, and Broadway favorites. Shows happen on select Sunday afternoons. Upcoming shows include A Swingin’ Affair on June 22, Echoes of Fusion on June 29, BRANDEN & JAMES on July 27, and Charlie & The Tropicales on August 10.

“We are proud of the impact that this grant has had since its 2023 launch,” says Gavin Berger, Live Music Society Board President in a release. “Three cycles later, we’ve granted 67 venues close to $2 million and are consistently impressed by the creative ideas they’ve implemented to support artists, engage with their communities and welcome more music lovers through their doors.”

The Music in Action grant is designed to help venue owners and managers implement creative ideas that can expand their audience, engage with their community, and generate new sources of revenue. Live Music Society’s mission is to recognize and protect small venues and listening rooms across the United States so that live music can remain accessible to all. With this latest round, LMS has granted $4.8 million to support 201 small non-profit and for profit venues across the country through 236 grants.

The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and at public lots near the venue.

Comments