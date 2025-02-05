Sphinx Virtuosi's AMERICAN FORMS Comes to the Prior Center in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Music Worcester and The Prior Performing Arts Center are co-presenting the acclaimed self-conducted string orchestra The Sphinx Virtuosi in American Form/s Sunday, March 30th at 4pm at The Prior Performing Arts Center at the College of the Holy Cross.

The Sphinx Virtuosi is a dynamic and inspiring chamber orchestra. It serves as the flagship performing entity of the Sphinx Organization, a Detroit-based leading social justice non-profit dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts.

The Sphinx Organization has reached more than 100 million people worldwide. Focused on increasing representation in classical music and celebrating excellence, Sphinx programs serve beginner students, seasoned classical music professionals, cultural entrepreneurs, and artistic administrators by addressing the systemic lack of access within Black and Latino communities.

Comprised of 18 accomplished Black and Latinx artists, a critical aim of the Sphinx Virtuosi is to evolve and transform the face of classical music through artistic excellence, pioneering programming, and impassioned community engagement. As a bilingual ensemble, these artist-citizens break down existing barriers to foster connections with the broader community.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Music Worcester in bringing the extraordinary artists of Sphinx Virtuosi to the state-of-the-art concert hall at The Prior Performing Arts Center,” said Kyle Frisina, Interim Director of The Prior. “It has underscored our shared commitment to making the arts accessible to all.”

“Engaging Sphinx Virtuosi for their first visit to Central MA addresses so many aspirations of Music Worcester,” added Adrien Finlay, Executive Director of Music Worcester. “We are very happy to be working with Holy Cross to activate this amazing new cultural facility and to inspire future generations of musicians through a robust educational residency by the orchestra across the city.”

American Form/s is a musical tapestry depicting the many sounds of American classical music, including classically framed infusions of soul, bluegrass, jazz, blues, and elements of rag. The program opens with a riveting final movement of Serenade for Strings by 19th-century pianist, composer, singer, and conductor Teresa Carreño. Additional concepts of American music are explored in Derrick Skye's multifaceted and optimistic American Mirror, Part One; renowned violinist-composer Curtis Stewart's Drill Set for Prepared Drumset and Strings which features guest percussionist Josh Jones. Jones earned his bachelor's in music from DePaul School of Music and was the orchestra fellow of both the Detroit and Pittsburgh symphonies. In 2022, Josh joined the Grant Park Festival Orchestra as Principal Percussionist.

American Form/s will also include The Overture from Treemonisha, written by foundational ragtime composer Scott Joplin and newly arranged by Jannina Norpoth; and an imaginative nod to Joplin by celebrated film composer, educator, and advocate Levi Taylor that is meant to embody the bold, ambitious, and authentic expression in Joplin's music. The program is completed with a string orchestra arrangement of Juantio Becenti's Hané for String Quartet and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's Novelletten for Strings.

Of the American Form/s program, Sphinx President and Artistic Director Afa Dworkin says, "This program aspires to evolve the American concert music canon through a celebration of kaleidoscopic voices of the past and present. The beauty of today's landscape is expressed by the abundance of both the harmonic and rhythmic exploration that we hope resonates with audiences far and wide."

